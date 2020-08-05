2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

23 million Americans face eviction

Natasha Blunt of New Orleans, who is at risk of eviction. Photo: Dorthy Ray/AP

The coronavirus pandemic threatens America with a new wave of homelessness due to a cratering economy, expiring unemployment stimulus payments and vanishing renter protections.

What they're saying: "I've never seen this many people poised to lose their housing in such a short period of time," said Bill Faith of the Coalition on Homelessness and Housing in Ohio to AP.

The big picture: 23 million Americans are at risk of eviction and exposure to the shelter system during a pandemic, the AP reports, citing the Aspen Institute.

  • The latest Census Bureau Household Pulse Survey found last week that more than 26.5% of American adults 18 or older questioned whether they would be able to make last month's rent or mortgage payment or had little or no confidence they could pay next month, the AP notes.

Many lower-income Americans initially got by on credit cards and stimulus checks, National Apartment Association CEO Bob Pinnegar told Axios' Kim Hart.

  • Now those options are gone. "The hole that they're getting in from a financial standpoint is going to take years for them to dig out of, if they ever can."

Among those seeking help is Natasha Blunt of New Orleans, who could be evicted from her two-bedroom apartment where she lives with her two grandchildren, the AP reports.

  • Blunt owes thousands in back rent after she lost her banquet porter job. She has yet to receive her stimulus check and has not been approved for unemployment benefits. Her family is getting by with food stamps and the charity of neighbors.
  • "I can't believe this happened to me because I work hard," said Blunt, whose eviction is at the mercy of the federal moratorium protecting low-income renters, which expired in July. "I don't have any money coming in. I don't have nothing. I don't know what to do . ... My heart is so heavy."

The bottom line: "The whole purpose of the eviction moratorium [was] a stop-gap measure," Alieza Durana from Eviction Lab at Princeton told the "Axios Re:Cap" podcast.

  • "Do they have money for rent, money for food or health care, that sort of thing — that is a separate but overlapping issue."

Rebecca Falconer
16 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Missouri voters approve Medicaid expansion

A poll worker helps a voter access his ballot in St. Louis on Tuesday. Photo: Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images

Missouri residents on Tuesday voted for Medicaid expansion for low-income adults by a majority of 52%, AP reports.

Why it matters: Some 230,000 Missourians will benefit from the measure, which marks the sixth time voters have gone against a resistant Republican-led Legislature, Politico notes. It's the 38th state to back the expansion under former President Obama's signature health care law, AP notes. It comes amid the backdrop of a pandemic that's seen over 54,000 cases and more than 1,200 deaths from COVID-19 in Missouri.

Bryan Walsh
24 mins ago - World

How new tech raises the risk of nuclear war

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

75 years after Hiroshima and Nagasaki, some experts believe the risk of the use of a nuclear weapon is as high now as it has been since the Cuban missile crisis.

The big picture: Nuclear war remains the single greatest present threat to humanity — and one that is poised to grow as emerging technologies, like much faster missiles, cyber warfare and artificial intelligence, upset an already precarious nuclear balance.

Zachary Basu
27 mins ago - Politics & Policy

White House, Democrats remain "trillions of dollars apart" on stimulus talks

Meadows and Mnuchin. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

The Trump administration and Democrats have not agreed to any "top-line numbers" and remain "trillions of dollars apart" on coronavirus stimulus negotiations, White House chief of staff Mark Meadows said Wednesday.

The state of play: Meadows told reporters, "At this point we’re either going to get serious about negotiating and get an agreement in principle or — I’ve become extremely doubtful that we’ll be able to make a deal if it goes well beyond Friday.”

