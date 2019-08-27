By the numbers: Millennial homeownership is 8 percentage points lower than previous generations at this age. Student debt is at $1.5 trillion, with defaults rising. Just 37% of Americans under 35 owned stocks last year, vs. 55% in 2001.
The big picture: "The net worth of your average Millennial household is 40 percent lower than for Gen X households in 2001 and 20 percent lower than for Baby Boomers’ households at the end of the 1980s," notes Annie Lowrey in The Atlantic.
Between the lines: "The generation unlucky enough to enter the labor market in a recession suffers 'significant' earnings losses that take years and years to rebound," Lowrey reports.
"As of 2014, Millennial men were earning no more than Gen X men were when they were the same age, and 10 percent less than Baby Boomers."
"Millennial women were earning less than Gen X women."
Why it matters: The human costs are huge, leading to delayed family formation and more people living a paycheck away from disaster.
The parents of millennials — the boomers — are hurtling into retirement with children who may be less financially able to help.
The children of millennials — Generation Alpha — will almost certainly face the prospect of taking on even more student debt, with parents less able to help, absent a major public policy shift.
And millennials themselves are often stuck living in high-cost cities to get jobs that pay enough to tackle their loans.
The bottom line: All this is during a booming economy!