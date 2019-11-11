By the numbers: According to data from the Federal Voting Assistance Program, active duty service members turned out at lower rates than the total general population in every recent election.

Civilian voters:

2018: 49.6%

2016: 60.1%

2014: 36.7%

2012: 58.2%

2010: 41.0%

Active duty military voters:

2018: 31%

2016: 46%

2014: 24%

2012: 55%

2010: 29%

The big picture: On the surface, military voting doesn't appear too different from the typical absentee voting process. According to USAGov, military members abroad looking to vote must:

Register by the deadline in their state of residence. Complete the Federal Post Card Application, which allows service members to vote abroad. Receive a ballot, fill it out and send it back. Emergency ballots are available if a proper ballot is not received in time. Contact the state you're voting in to ensure your ballot arrived.

Between the lines: The demands of military lifestyle add some complexities to this process.

Postage can be extremely difficult to come by when deployed, as can receiving and sending mail while on a ship or in a combat zone.

This often leads to military ballots getting to service members or back to precincts too late to be counted.

A lack of connection to stateside news can also leave deployed voters uninformed on candidates, especially in local elections, where coverage is very centralized.

The bottom line: While a lack of turnout can often be dismissed as a lack of determination, it’s worth remembering that obstacles beyond a citizen’s control can be significant deterrents.

