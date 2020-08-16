32 mins ago - World

Mike Pompeo signs deal to send U.S. troops from Germany to Poland

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo with Polish Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz. Photo: Janek Skarzynski/AFP via Getty Images

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Błaszczak signed an agreement on Saturday that paves the way for an increased presence of U.S. troops in the European country.

Why it matters: The deal is a part of the Trump administration's plan to withdraw some 12,000 troops from Germany and redeploy about 5,400 of them to other European countries.

Yes, but: The withdrawal has been met with some bipartisan opposition in Congress, as many lawmakers believe removing troops would encourage Russian aggression in Eastern Europe.

The U.S.-Poland Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA) signed Saturday provides a legal framework for the countries "to enhance and modernize our capabilities, in support of the NATO Alliance’s collective defense."

  • It also gives U.S. forces to access specific Polish military installations to enhance the the sites' capabilities and facilities and lays the groundwork to deploy some 1,000 more U.S. troops to the country. 4,a500 U.S. troops are currently based in Poland, per ABC News.
  • It will cost Poland around 500 million zlotys ($135 million) per year, according to Reuters.
  • The U.S. has similar agreements with other NATO members, such as Belgium, Hungary, and Romania.

What they're saying: A State Department spokesperson said in a statement to Axios the agreement "is a milestone on our defense partnership which enables an increased U.S. military presence in Poland." 

The big picture: Pompeo and Polish Foreign Affairs Minister Jacek Czaputowicz also discussed neighboring Belarus, where demonstrators protesting the results of the country's recent presidential election have clashed with riot police.

Jacob Knutson
24 hours ago - World

Pompeo denounces U.N. Security Council for rejecting Iran arms embargo extension

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Austria on Aug. 14. Photo: Lisi Niesner/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo condemned the United Nations Security Council's Friday decision rejecting a U.S. resolution to indefinitely extend an arms embargo on Iran, saying the council "failed ... to hold Iran accountable."

Why it matters: The council voted to allow a 13-year embargo designed to prevent Iran from buying and selling weapons, including aircraft and tanks, to expire this October, despite protests from the U.S., Israel and multiple Arab states, the New York Times reports.

Updated 6 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Pelosi considers recalling House for Postal Service vote

Speaker Nancy Pelosi in the Senate Office Building in Washington, D.C., on Friday. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other House Democratic leaders discussed the possibility of bringing the House back early to act on what they see as a crisis with the Postal Service, a House Democratic aide told Axios Saturday.

Driving the news: The House is on recess and no votes are scheduled until September, but a vote on the matter could be held within two weeks, per Politico, which first reported the news.

Updated 26 mins ago - Politics & Policy

