Trump to Pompeo: "You did a good job on" NPR reporter

President Trump referenced Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's conflict with NPR's Mary Louise Kelly during Tuesday's announcement of the Israeli-Palestinian peace plan, saying that he "did a good job on her, actually."

"That reporter couldn't have done too good of a job on you yesterday. Think you did a good job on her, actually. ... Are you running for Senate? I guess the answer is no after that, huh?"

The backdrop: Pompeo accused Kelly of lying while setting up the terms of their interview, but did not deny her account of the post-interview conversation — namely, that he forced her to point out Ukraine on an unlabeled world map and shouted expletives at her.

