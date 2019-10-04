Secretary of State Mike Pompeo never promised Rudy Giuliani he'd investigate the contents of an envelope that the State Department's inspector general delivered to Congress on Wednesday — or anything related to Ukraine — a source with knowledge of Pompeo's discussions tells Axios.

The only Ukrainian project Pompeo oversaw was ex-envoy Kurt Volker's work to reduce corruption and fight Russian aggression, the source says.

Why it matters: This disclosure shows that Pompeo, who has been eyed as a possible candidate for Senate in Kansas, wants to quash any perception that he facilitated the interference of politics in U.S. foreign policy.

