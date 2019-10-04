Stories

Source: Pompeo didn't promise Giuliani he'd investigate Ukraine envelope

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo meets with Pope Francis at the Vatican yesterday. Photo: Vatican Media via Reuters

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo never promised Rudy Giuliani he'd investigate the contents of an envelope that the State Department's inspector general delivered to Congress on Wednesday — or anything related to Ukraine — a source with knowledge of Pompeo's discussions tells Axios.

  • The only Ukrainian project Pompeo oversaw was ex-envoy Kurt Volker's work to reduce corruption and fight Russian aggression, the source says.

Why it matters: This disclosure shows that Pompeo, who has been eyed as a possible candidate for Senate in Kansas, wants to quash any perception that he facilitated the interference of politics in U.S. foreign policy.

Go deeper: State Dept. watchdog highlights suspect documents in Ukraine hearing

Mike Pompeo