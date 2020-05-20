25 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Pompeo's lavish government-funded dinners draw scrutiny

Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and his wife, Susan, have held about two dozen fancy "Madison Dinners" in the historic Diplomatic Reception Rooms — on the government's dime — for CEOs, Supreme Court justices, political heavyweights and ambassadors, NBC News reports.

Why it matters: The events are yet another target for scrutiny from congressional Democrats after Friday's firing of State's inspector general.

  • When the dinners started shortly after Pompeo took office in 2018, two State Department officials told NBC that "concerns were raised to the State Department's legal adviser, who they said responded by saying events hosted by the secretary should be related to foreign policy."
  • Several congressional committees have been looking into the dinners.

The state of play: NBC obtained a master invitation list of nearly 500 invitees (not necessarily attendees).

  • 14% were diplomats or foreign officials ... 30% work in politics/government ... 29% were corporate ... 23% were in media or entertainment.
  • 39% of the media figures were from Fox News.
  • Every House or Senate member was a Republican.

The response: State's Morgan Ortagus told NBC that the dinners are "a world-class opportunity to discuss the mission of the State Department and the complex foreign policy matters facing our exceptional nation."

  • "Invited guests have included many foreign diplomats, thought leaders, academics, government leaders at many levels, business leaders, Members of Congress and the media — each of whom has a stake in America and its leadership in the world."

Go deeper

Josh Hawley crafts the case against China

Hawley. Photo: Carlos Barria-Pool/Getty Images

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) will lambast China on Wednesday, arguing on the Senate floor that the existing international order must be ripped up to avert a future in which America takes “second place to the imperialists in Beijing.”

Why it matters: Hawley’s star has risen fast, and the 40-year-old freshman senator is often discussed as a 2024 presidential prospect. He’s betting that Trump’s populist nationalism and hawkishness on China aren’t passing phenomena, but the future of the Republican Party.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow58 mins ago - World

Airlines pack in customers like there's no coronavirus

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

As restaurants, department stores and other local businesses grapple with operating at half occupancy (or less) to comply with social distancing guidelines, airlines are packing customers to near capacity on a reduced number of flights.

Why it matters: The practice shows how a lack of a national policy allows certain companies — like airlines — to continue to put Americans at risk for exposure to COVID-19 while other companies miss out on revenue by adhering to local regulations.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 5 a.m. ET: 4,911,902 — Total deaths: 323,579 — Total recoveries — 1,701,024Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 5 a.m. ET: 1,528,661 — Total deaths: 91,921 — Total recoveries: 289,392 — Total tested: 12,233,987Map.
  3. World: The U.S. and Canada agreed to extend non-essential travel restrictions between borders for another 30 days.
  4. Federal response: Trump dismisses FDA warnings about hydroxychloroquine — The Treasury and Fed think the worst could be yet to come for America's economy.
  5. Business: Companies weigh permanent work-from-home.
  6. Jobs: Travel-related unemployment tops 51% ahead of Memorial Day weekend.
  7. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  8. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Subscribe to Mike Allen's Axios AM to follow our coronavirus coverage each morning from your inbox.

Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy