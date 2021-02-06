Former Vice President Mike Pence will join the Young America's Foundation as the group's Ronald Reagan presidential scholar, the conservative youth organization announced Friday.

Driving the news: In the position, Pence will spread a "pro-freedom message" as a featured campus lecturer, publish a monthly op-ed and launch a video podcast focused on conservatism, per the foundation.

What he's saying: "Now more than ever, we need to take the case for freedom, free markets, and traditional values to the rising generation and I look forward to working with the great YAF team to ensure the torch of freedom shines bright for generations to come," Pence said in a statement.

Of note: The former VP is also joining the conservative think-tank the Heritage Foundation as a fellow.