Mike Pence joins Young America's Foundation

Mike Pence. Photo: Win McNamee/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

Former Vice President Mike Pence will join the Young America's Foundation as the group's Ronald Reagan presidential scholar, the conservative youth organization announced Friday.

Driving the news: In the position, Pence will spread a "pro-freedom message" as a featured campus lecturer, publish a monthly op-ed and launch a video podcast focused on conservatism, per the foundation.

What he's saying: "Now more than ever, we need to take the case for freedom, free markets, and traditional values to the rising generation and I look forward to working with the great YAF team to ensure the torch of freedom shines bright for generations to come," Pence said in a statement.

Of note: The former VP is also joining the conservative think-tank the Heritage Foundation as a fellow.

Go deeper

Orion Rummler
Feb 4, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Mike Pence joins the Heritage Foundation

Former Vice President Pence and his wife, Karen Pence, after President Biden's inauguration. Photo: Melina Mara via Pool/Getty Images

Former Vice President Mike Pence will join the Heritage Foundation as a fellow, the conservative think tank announced on Thursday.

The big picture: Pence follows three of former President Trump's top immigration policy defenders to the conservative think tank. Pence will deliver speeches and write a monthly column for the foundation.

What he's saying: “The Heritage Foundation helped shape my conservative philosophy for decades and played a pivotal role advancing conservative policies throughout the Trump Administration," Pence said in a statement.

Shawna Chen
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden: Trump should not receive intel briefings due to his "erratic behavior"

Photo: Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post (left) and Stefani Reynolds/The New York Times/Bloomberg (right) via Getty Images

Donald Trump should not continue to receive intelligence briefings, President Biden told CBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell Friday, citing the former president's "erratic behavior."

Why it matters: Former presidents usually receive routine intelligence briefings and access to classified information after they leave office. But multiple intelligence experts and others have argued Trump poses a national security risk as a private citizen and can't be trusted to safeguard classified information.

Go deeper
Jacob Knutson
3 hours ago - Economy & Business

Fox News cancels Lou Dobbs’ show

Lou Dobbs on the set of "Lou Dobbs Tonight" in September 2019. Photo: John Lamparski/Getty Images

Fox News has cancelled its business network's “Lou Dobbs Tonight" and will air the program's final show on Friday night, the LA Times first reported.

Why it matters: Dobbs, former President Trump’s favorite TV host, helped promote the baseless assertions of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election. Conservative-leaning media companies, including Fox, are in the throes of navigating a post-Trump landscape.

Go deeper