Mike Pence joins the Heritage Foundation

Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Denver news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Des Moines news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Tampa Bay news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay
Charlotte news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Former Vice President Pence and his wife, Karen Pence, after President Biden's inauguration. Photo: Melina Mara via Pool/Getty Images
Former Vice President Mike Pence will join the Heritage Foundation as a fellow, the conservative think tank announced on Thursday.
The big picture: Pence follows three of former President Trump's top immigration policy defenders to the conservative think tank. Pence will deliver speeches and write a monthly column for the foundation.
What he's saying: “The Heritage Foundation helped shape my conservative philosophy for decades and played a pivotal role advancing conservative policies throughout the Trump Administration," Pence said in a statement.