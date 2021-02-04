Mike Pence joins the Heritage Foundation

Former Vice President Mike Pence will join the Heritage Foundation as a fellow, the conservative think tank announced on Thursday.

The big picture: Pence follows three of former President Trump's top immigration policy defenders to the conservative think tank. Pence will deliver speeches and write a monthly column for the foundation.

What he's saying: “The Heritage Foundation helped shape my conservative philosophy for decades and played a pivotal role advancing conservative policies throughout the Trump Administration," Pence said in a statement.