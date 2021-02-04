Sign up for our daily briefing

Mike Pence joins the Heritage Foundation

Former Vice President Pence and his wife, Karen Pence, after President Biden's inauguration. Photo: Melina Mara via Pool/Getty Images

Former Vice President Mike Pence will join the Heritage Foundation as a fellow, the conservative think tank announced on Thursday.

The big picture: Pence follows three of former President Trump's top immigration policy defenders to the conservative think tank. Pence will deliver speeches and write a monthly column for the foundation.

What he's saying: “The Heritage Foundation helped shape my conservative philosophy for decades and played a pivotal role advancing conservative policies throughout the Trump Administration," Pence said in a statement.

Zachary Basu
32 mins ago - Politics & Policy

House impeachment managers ask Trump to testify before or during Senate trial

Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

Lead House impeachment manager Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) sent a letter to former President Trump on Thursday requesting that he testify under oath before or during his Senate trial next week.

Why it matters: Trump has been charged by the House with inciting the insurrection at the Capitol, but has disputed "many factual allegations set forth in the article of impeachment," Raskin notes. Testimony under oath would allow the former president to clarify "critical facts" about his role in the events of Jan. 6.

Alexi McCammond
45 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Harris, Yellen to meet Black business leaders

Vice President Kamala Harris during a meeting with President Biden and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. Photo: Anna Moneymaker-Pool/Getty Images

Vice President Kamala Harris and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will meet virtually Friday with members from Black Chambers of Commerce across the country to push their COVID relief package and highlight its benefits for small businesses, Harris aides tell Axios.

Why it matters: The event gives more insight into what Harris' role is in the early stages of the new administration, which so far has focused on pushing the American Rescue Plan to small business owners and through local TV interviews in places like West Virginia and Arizona. 

Axios
Updated 48 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

  1. Health: ER visits for mental health, overdoses rose during pandemic — Coronavirus cases are falling all across the country.
  2. Vaccine: Polling suggests vaccinating kids for COVID isn't very popular — Moderna CEO says company needs to adapt with coronavirus variants.
  3. Politics: Poll: Majority of Americans support $1.9 trillion COVID relief package.
  4. Cities: San Francisco sues school board, district to resume in-person classes.
  5. World: Canada accepts vaccines from COVAX despite bilateral deals — — U.K. to test mixing COVID-19 vaccines in world-first trial.
  6. Sports: Over 500 Australian Open tennis players and staff isolate after COVID case.
