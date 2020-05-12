Mike Pence: Trump welcomes prayer at White House meetings

Jared Kushner and Adm. Brett Giroir, the federal official overseeing testing, wear masks at the White House during President Trump's news conference Monday afternoon. Photo: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

More than a month after recommending Americans wear face masks in public, the White House is taking its own advice.

Why it matters: Not even the West Wing — which now tests people once a day to prevent President Trump from exposure — is immune to this contagion.