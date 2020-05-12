Mike Pence: Trump welcomes prayer at White House meetings
Vice President Mike Pence told "Axios on HBO" that President Trump has been welcoming of prayer in the White House.
On the most recent episode of "Axios on HBO," Axios co-founder Mike Allen and Vice President Mike Pence discussed whether people should be wearing masks in the White House after two staffers tested positive for the coronavirus.
More than a month after recommending Americans wear face masks in public, the White House is taking its own advice.
Why it matters: Not even the West Wing — which now tests people once a day to prevent President Trump from exposure — is immune to this contagion.
Vice President Mike Pence told "Axios on HBO" that he welcomes the idea of bringing Michael Flynn back into government, after the Justice Department moved last week to drop its criminal case against President Trump's former national security adviser.
Why it matters: Trump said April 30 that he would "certainly consider" bringing Flynn back into the administration. Since Flynn had been accused of lying to the vice president, Pence's blessing clears an obstacle to him returning to Trump’s inner circle.