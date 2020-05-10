32 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Exclusive: Pence says he'd be "happy" to see Michael Flynn back in government

Vice President Mike Pence told "Axios on HBO" that he welcomes the idea of bringing Michael Flynn back into government, after the Justice Department moved last week to drop its criminal case against President Trump's former national security adviser. This episode of "Axios on HBO" debuts Monday at 11pm ET/PT.

Why it matters: Trump said April 30 that he would "certainly consider" bringing Flynn back into the administration. Since Flynn had been accused of lying to the vice president, Pence's blessing clears an obstacle to him returning to Trump’s inner circle.

  • "I think Gen. Michael Flynn is an American patriot," Pence said during the interview in Iowa on Friday. "And for my part, I'd be happy to see Michael Flynn again."

The big picture: Trump lavished praise on the decision by his Justice Department to go to court to drop charges against Flynn, who had pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his conversations with former Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak.

  • On Twitter, the president called the Justice Department's abandonment of the case "a BIG day for Justice in the USA. Congratulations to General Flynn, and many others. I do believe there is MUCH more to come!"

Trump insiders say they wouldn't be surprised to see Flynn back on the campaign trail, where he was a warmup act for Trump in 2016.

Go deeper: Justice Department drops prosecution of Michael Flynn

Go deeper

House Dems call for DOJ watchdog to investigate Bill Barr

Attorney General William Barr at a White house coronavirus briefing on March 23. Photo: Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee on Friday accused Attorney General Bill Barr of doing President Trump's "political bidding" by interfering in ongoing criminal cases, and called on the Justice Department's inspector general to investigate.

Driving the news: The DOJ moved Thursday to drop its prosecution of former national security adviser Michael Flynn, who pleaded guilty in the Mueller investigation in 2017 to lying to FBI agents about his conversations with the former Russian ambassador.

Go deeper (1 min. read)ArrowMay 8, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Obama raises alarm that "rule of law is at risk" after DOJ drops prosecution of Michael Flynn

Obama speaks at an Obama Foundation event in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, in December 2019. Photo: Zahim Mohd/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Former President Barack Obama is concerned that the "basic understanding of the rule of law is at risk" due to the Justice Department dropping charges against former national security adviser Michael Flynn, he said in a private phone call with former members of his administration obtained by Yahoo News.

Driving the news: Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee on Friday accused Attorney General Bill Barr of doing President Trump's "political bidding" by interfering in criminal cases, including the DOJ's prosecution of Flynn.

Go deeper (1 min. read)ArrowMay 9, 2020 - Politics & Policy

