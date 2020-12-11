Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Sen. Mike Lee blocks proposals to establish Latino and women's history museums

Sen. Mike Lee. Photo: Erin Schaff-Pool/Getty Images

GOP Sen. Mike Lee (Utah) on Thursday blocked legislation to establish a National Museum of the American Latino and American Women's History Museum as part of the Smithsonian Institution.

Why it matters: The Smithsonian Institution operates more than a dozen museums and galleries, but none are dedicated to the contributions and history of Latino Americans and women.

  • The legislation had bipartisan support, and Lee's objections were immediately criticized by senators on both sides of the aisle.

What he's saying: "I understand what my colleagues are trying to do and I respect what they're trying to do. ... But the last thing we need is to further divide an already divided nation with an array of segregated, separate-but-equal museums for hyphenated identity groups," Lee said from the Senate floor.

  • "At this moment in the history of our diverse nation, we need our federal government and the Smithsonian Institution itself to pull us closer together and not further apart."
  • "American history is an inclusive story that should unite us."
  • Of note: The Smithsonian Institution includes the National Museum of African American History and Culture the National Museum of the American Indian.

Sens. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) and Susan Collins (R-Maine) immediately slammed Lee for his objection to the legislation.

  • "The House of Representatives passed this on voice. The Rules Committee passed it on voice in a bipartisan manner. And tonight, one colleague stands in the way," Menendez said, adding that Lee's move was "outrageous."
  • "One Republican colleague from Utah stands in the way of the hopes and dreams and aspirations of seeing Americans of Latino descent having their dreams fulfilled and being recognized," he added.
  • Collins said that "surely in a year where we're celebrating the 100th anniversary of women's suffrage, this is the time, this is the moment to finally pass the legislation unanimously recommended by an independent commission to establish an American Women's History museum in our nation's capital."
  • "I regret that that will not occur this evening, but we will not give up the fight," she added.

Worth noting: A task force issued a report in 1994 that said the Smithsonian Institution "almost entirely excludes and ignores Latinos in nearly every aspect of its operations," per the New York Times.

Kadia Goba
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

The new Bernie Bros

Photo: Kadia Goba

The stimulus' strangest Senate bedfellows? Maybe Bernie Sanders and Josh Hawley.

Driving the news: The push for cash payments as part of more COVID-19 relief has forged an unlikely alliance between the Vermont liberal, 79, and Missouri conservative, 40.

Jonathan Swan
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Aides try to save Trump from himself

Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Some of President Trump's advisers are trying to convince him that if he vetoes a defense reauthorization bill that could pass Friday, his fellow Republicans won't sustain it and he'll risk losing credibility with the troops, sources with direct knowledge of the conversations tell Axios.

Behind the scenes: In private conversations, Trump seems to believe Republicans would ultimately bend to his will and support a veto. He argues the bill needs a provision repealing protections for social media companies, but several confidants have tried to persuade him his fellow Republicans don't agree.

Hans NicholsAlayna Treene
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Pentagon pick may need GOP rescue

Photo illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios. Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

Lloyd Austin will begin courtesy calls with Congress next week, but his nomination to be Defense secretary may not even make it out of committee unless Republicans help grant the waiver he needs to hold the job, people familiar with the matter say.

The big picture: While civil rights groups are hailing Austin's nomination to be the first Black Defense secretary, some Democrats on the Senate Armed Services Committee have already said they oppose the waiver, leaving it up to Republicans to rescue him — and some predict the vote will fail in committee.

