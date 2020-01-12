GOP Sen. Mike Lee says Iran briefing did not mention plots against 4 embassies

Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) said on CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday that the Trump administration did not brief him and other members of Congress that Iran was allegedly plotting attacks on four U.S. embassies, as President Trump claimed in an interview with Fox News on Friday.
Why it matters: The administration has come under fire for declining to provide specifics about the nature of the "imminent" threat that prompted the president to order the killing of Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani.
- On Friday, Trump told Fox News' Laura Ingraham: "I can reveal that I believe it probably would’ve been four embassies." He did not provide evidence for his claim.
- Defense Secretary Mark Esper said Sunday on CBS News' "Face the Nation" that he shares the belief that there "probably" could have been attacks against additional embassies, but that he "didn't see" a piece of evidence to bolster that assessment.
The big picture: Lee, who is traditionally supportive of Trump and the administration, called the Iran briefing that officials gave on Wednesday "insulting and demeaning." Lee said that he will vote in favor of a Senate war powers resolution to curb potential military action against Iran.
Go deeper: Lee calls Soleimani briefing the "worst" he's ever seen