Mike Bloomberg’s 2020 campaign will open a field office in the U.S. Virgin Islands in the next few weeks, his campaign tells Axios.
Why it matters: It’s rare for a presidential campaign t0 open shop in an American territory, and the Virgin Islands aren't scheduled to hold their caucuses until June 6.
The big picture: The Virgin Islands have 11 delegates up for grabs in 2020.
- This is further evidence of Bloomberg’s non-traditional campaign, focusing on delegate count rather than Iowa and other early states.
- "Mike believes Americans in the territories are often overlooked and have an important voice and role to play in this election," said Dan Kanninen, Bloomberg's states director.
- Bloomberg traveled to the Virgin Islands in 2017 as part of a major push to help hurricane recovery.
