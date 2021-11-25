Sign up for our daily briefing

At least 27 dead after migrant boat capsizes in English Channel

Protesters campaigning for migrants' rights rally in Calais, northern France, on Wednesday night following the sinking of a migrant boat crossing the English Channel. Photo: Francois Lo Presti/AFP via Getty Images

The British and French governments have pledged to increase joint efforts to stop migrant crossings after at least 27 migrants died when their U.K.-bound inflatable boat capsized in the English Channel Wednesday, per Euronews.

The big picture: French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin told reporters five women and a girl were among the dead in what's one of the worst migrant boat tragedies to occur on the busy shipping route between the U.K. and France. Four people were missing, presumed drowned.

What's happening: Darmanin said four suspected human traffickers had been arrested in connection with the tragedy, that saw the "extremely fragile" boat deflate before sinking. It was not immediately clear where the drowning victims were from.

  • A spokesperson for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a statement that he and French President Emmanuel Macron had "agreed on the urgency of stepping up joint efforts to prevent these deadly crossings and to do everything possible to stop the gangs responsible for putting people's lives at risk."

Yes, but: Despite the talk of cooperation, British and French officials have traded barbs over the matter, with Johnson renewing calls for France to agree to joint patrols along its coast and Macron warning U.K. officials not to politicize the issue, the Guardian notes.

Flashback: British and French officials issued a joint statement on Nov. 15 that agreed to "strengthen operational cooperation further" in order to reach the goal of preventing "100% of crossings" of the channel by migrants.

What they're saying: Macron said in a statement, "France won't let the Channel become a graveyard."

  • Johnson said the disaster "underscores how dangerous it is to cross the channel in this way."

What to watch: Johnson has convened a meeting of his government's crisis committee, COBRA, to discuss the matter, Euronews reports.

  • Macron was holding talks with his government ministers on Thursday morning. He has also called for an emergency European meeting and was seeking increased funding for Frontex, the EU’s border agency.

Rebecca Falconer
Updated 2 hours ago - Energy & Environment

Biden administration approves second major offshore wind project

Photo: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Image

The Biden administration approved Wednesday plans for a major offshore wind farm to supply power to New York.

Why it matters: The approval for the installation of a dozen turbines near Rhode Island marks a major step in the administration's goal of reaching 30 gigawatts of offshore wind-generating capacity in U.S. waters by 2030, powering more than 10 million homes.

Rebecca Falconer
6 hours ago - Politics & Policy

WH physician: Biden polyp removed during colonoscopy is "benign"

President Biden walking to the West Wing from Marine One on the South Lawn off the White House on Sunday. Photo: Samuel Corum/Getty Images

President Biden had a polyp removed that was a "benign, slow-growing, but thought to be precancerous lesion" after having a routine colonoscopy last week, the White House physician said in a memorandum released Wednesday.

Driving the news: Testing identified it "as a tubular adenoma," which was "similar to the polyp which he had removed in 2008," according to physician Kevin O'Connor's memo, dated Tuesday.

TuAnh Dam
7 hours ago - Sports

NFL to settle lawsuit over Los Angeles Rams' relocation

Rams owner Stanley Kroenke. Photo by Ted Soqui/Corbis via Getty Images

The NFL has agreed to settle a lawsuit with the city and county of St. Louis over the Rams' relocation to Los Angeles in 2016, a league spokesperson confirmed to Axios Wednesday.

Driving the news: The league will pay $790 million, according to St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones, to end the four-year dispute. Rams owner Stan Kroenke is expected to reimburse the NFL "for most or all of the settlement," the New York Times reports.

