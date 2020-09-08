40 mins ago - Science

"Mighty mice" sent to space offer hope of maintaining muscle mass

The International Space Station over Earth. Photo: NASA via Getty Images

Genetically enhanced mice retained or increased muscle mass after spending a month on the International Space Station.

Why it matters: The findings of the study, published Monday in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, suggest that muscle and bone loss could be mitigated for astronauts on space flights as well as for people on Earth who experience muscle degeneration.

What they did: The nonprofit Jackson Laboratory provided 40 black, female mice that were placed on a SpaceX rocket that traveled to the space station for the "Rodent Research-19" experiment.

What they found: 24 mice that were left untreated experienced muscle and bone mass loss of up to 18%.

  • But eight "mighty mice" lost none of their brawn after being modified to lack the protein myostatin, which blocks a molecular signaling pathway.
  • The muscles increased noticeably in eight other mice given the "mighty mouse" treatment in space after they returned to Earth in a SpaceX Dragon capsule on Jan. 7.

What they're saying: Lead researcher Se-Jin Lee, of the Jackson Laboratory, and wife Emily Germain-Lee, of Connecticut Children’s Medical Center, who also took part in the study, told AP the results were encouraging.

  • But Germain-Lee added researchers were "years away" from testing the drug in people without concerns about "serious side effects."
  • Lee said they were looking at possibly sending more "mighty mice" to space for a longer duration.

Of note: NASA astronauts Andrew Morgan and Jessica Meir and Christina Koch — who made history with the first female spacewalk last October — cared for the mice on the ISS, and they're listed as study co-authors.

Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 3 a.m. ET: 27,342,332 — Total deaths: 892,714— Total recoveries: 18,338,304Map
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 3 a.m. ET: 6,301,321 — Total deaths: 189,215 — Total recoveries: 2,333,551 — Total tests: 83,426,990Map
  3. Politics: Trump says he's "taking the high road" by not meeting with Democrats on a coronavirus stimulus deal
  4. Health: 65% of voters feel COVID vaccine available this year would be "rushed" A new era of worker malaise
  5. States: New York's infection rate stays below 1% for a month
  6. World: Spain becomes first Western European country to top 500,000 cases as U.K. and France see spikes — India's infections surge to second highest in the world
  7. 1 🚴🏽 thing: Peloton plans on cheaper new options as gyms stay closed
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

WashPost: House Democrats to probe Louis DeJoy GOP contributions claims

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy testifies during an August hearing before the House Oversight and Reform Committee on Capitol Hill. Photo: Tom Williams-Pool/Getty Images

House Oversight Committee Chair Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.) said late Monday the panel will investigate allegations that Postmaster General Louis DeJoy's former company reimbursed employees for donations to Republican campaigns, the Washington Post first reported.

Why it matters: Such action would violate campaign finance law if it had taken place at the Trump and GOP donor's former firm New Breed in North Carolina, as alleged.

Updated 8 hours ago - Science

Historic wildfires force national forests to close across California

A firefighter douses flames as they push toward homes during the Creek Fire in the Cascadel Woods area of unincorporated Madera County, California, on Monday. Photo: Josh Edelson/AFP via Getty Images

California's wildfires and record-breaking heat wave have forced the National Forest Service to temporarily close forests, trails and campgrounds across the state on Monday evening, the Los Angeles Times reports. All in Southern California were closed.

What's happening: Red flag warnings have been issued across California, as firefighters battle two dozen major blazes. Pacific Gas & Electric, the state's biggest utility, warned that it might cut power late Monday "to reduce the risk of wildfire from energized power lines." Some 158,000 customers in 21 counties could be affected, including in the Bay Area, per ABC 7.

