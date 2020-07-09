Midwest ramps up efforts to snag young professionals

Heartland cities are looking to take advantage of young professionals' sudden willingness to change addresses.

Driving the news: One America Works, which recruits for tech companies outside of Silicon Valley, is expanding into two new cities: Columbus and Indianapolis.

The plan is to start holding virtual recruitment events to connect local tech companies with out-of-town talent interested in relocating.

This expansion follows One America Works' success in recruiting talent to Pittsburgh during the pandemic.

Tulsa Service Year, a yearlong paid talent-development program for 2020 graduates, launched this week in Tulsa, offering $40,000 salaries and a $1,500 bonus to assist with relocation fees.

Tulsa is already a hub for remote workers, thanks to its Tulsa Remote program that incentivizes workers who can work remotely to relocate to the city.

Venture capital firm Revolution announced a minimum follow-on commitment to startups that received funding from its Rise of the Rest Seed Fund, which invests in startups outside the usual well-funded tech hubs.