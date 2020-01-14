Microsoft patches big Windows flaw discovered by NSA

What's next: Microsoft confirmed details of the flaw and the release of the patch, adding that its security software can detect and block malware attempting to use this vulnerability. ​

"We have not seen any evidence that this technique has been used in the wild," Microsoft said. "As always we encourage customers to install all security updates as soon as possible.”

Krebs on Security, which reported the existence of the patch Monday night, described it as "an extraordinarily serious security vulnerability in a core cryptographic component present in all versions of Windows."

Also, per Krebs, Microsoft has already delivered a patch for the bug to the U.S. military and other key customers and potential targets, such as the companies that manage internet infrastructure. Those companies had to agree not to disclose details of the vulnerability.

In a statement, Microsoft said it doesn't release production-ready updates ahead of its regular Update Tuesday schedule, but does give advance versions to partners "for the purpose of validation and interoperability testing in lab environments." Those who get the advance versions are not supposed to use them for production machines.