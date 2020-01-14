Microsoft patches big Windows flaw discovered by NSA

Microsoft is releasing a security patch Tuesday to fix a major flaw in the Windows operating system. Although Microsoft says it hasn't seen evidence the issue has been exploited in the wild, it could allow an attacker to "decrypt confidential information."
Why it matters: The flaw reportedly affects a wide range of Windows versions, represents a significant vulnerability and was turned over to Microsoft by the National Security Agency. In the past the NSA has kept some Windows flaws to itself to use for its own purposes.
What's next: Microsoft confirmed details of the flaw and the release of the patch, adding that its security software can detect and block malware attempting to use this vulnerability.
- "We have not seen any evidence that this technique has been used in the wild," Microsoft said. "As always we encourage customers to install all security updates as soon as possible.”
Krebs on Security, which reported the existence of the patch Monday night, described it as "an extraordinarily serious security vulnerability in a core cryptographic component present in all versions of Windows."
- Also, per Krebs, Microsoft has already delivered a patch for the bug to the U.S. military and other key customers and potential targets, such as the companies that manage internet infrastructure. Those companies had to agree not to disclose details of the vulnerability.
In a statement, Microsoft said it doesn't release production-ready updates ahead of its regular Update Tuesday schedule, but does give advance versions to partners "for the purpose of validation and interoperability testing in lab environments." Those who get the advance versions are not supposed to use them for production machines.