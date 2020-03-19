31 mins ago - Technology

Microsoft Teams adding new features as demand increases

Ina Fried

An example of the pop-out chat window option coming to Microsoft Teams. Photo: Microsoft

With the coronavirus pandemic putting increased attention on collaboration software, Microsoft is announcing a host of new features coming to its Teams product this year.

Why it matters: Microsoft sees Teams, which turns three years old this week, as a key growth product for the company. The product now has 44 million daily active users, up from 32 million a little over a week ago.

Among the features coming to Teams are two that are designed to address key complaints about virtual meetings. Coming later this year are improved audio that can mute distractions like a typing co-worker, pop-out chat windows and a "raise hand" feature that lets colleagues know when you'd like to speak.

The company is also adding support for new types of hardware including everything from head-mounted displays used by hard-hat workers to the video-and-sound systems used in conference rooms.

The big picture: Microsoft sees the coronavirus outbreak as a key moment for Teams, which it had already been pushing hard, including with pricey television ads.

"For many people this is the first time they are working remotely for a sustained period of time," said Katy Dundas, senior director of marketing for Microsoft Teams. "I don’t think work will go back to being the same when all this is over."

Yes, but: Microsoft Teams has already been hit with one outage this week, which affected customers in Europe.

Microsoft says that, since January 31, it has seen a 500 percent increase in Teams meetings, calling, and conferences in China and said that the outage in Europe was demand-related."

Go deeper

Ina Fried

Coronavirus drives more tech industry events to be postponed or canceled

Intel, Mashable and TikTok are the latest to pull out of SXSW. Photo: Amy E. Price/FilmMagic

It's looking like most big tech events will be postponed or canceled for the coming couple months, creating new work patterns for an industry that thrives on gatherings.

Between the lines: In-person events carry long-term value as attendees share ideas and build deeper relationships. In the short term, though, workers may find that less travel for events helps them focus and be more productive.

Go deeperArrowMar 4, 2020 - Technology
Ina FriedOrion Rummler

Bill Gates steps down from Microsoft board

Bill Gates at the 2019 New Economy Forum on November 21, 2019 in Beijing, China. Photo: Hou Yu/China News Service/VCG via Getty Images

Microsoft's Bill Gates stepped down from the company's board of directors on Friday to focus on philanthropy in arenas like global health and education.

The big picture: It's been a slow, long exit for Gates who has devoted more of his time to humanitarian efforts for more than a decade. He handed over the CEO reins 20 years ago and left full-time employment with the company more than a decade ago.

Go deeperArrowMar 13, 2020 - Technology
Ina Fried

Microsoft and other tech firms sound alarm over coronavirus impact

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

More companies are saying publicly that disruptions caused by the coronavirus are hitting their bottom lines. Microsoft warned Wednesday that its personal computing unit, which includes Windows and Surface, will likely miss revenue expectations due to a slower-than-expected return to production after the Lunar New Year.

The big picture: Although Apple was the first big tech company to warn of a financial impact from the outbreak, most industry watchers said they expected the impact to be felt broadly across the industry, which depends heavily on China for manufacturing.

Go deeperArrowFeb 27, 2020 - Technology