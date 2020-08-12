39 mins ago - Technology

Microsoft finally offers full details on the dual-screen Surface Duo

Ina Fried, author of Login

Photo: Microsoft

After long teasing the Surface Duo, Microsoft is finally offering full details on the dual-screen Android device, available for pre-order today for a hefty $1,399.

Why it matters: Microsoft hesitates to call it a phone, but it's the closest thing to one the company has made in several years. While it looks like other devices in the Surface line, it's the first Microsoft device to run Google's mobile operating system.

Details: Thanks to a 360° hinge, the device can be used in a variety of configurations.

  • The Surface has a single 11-megapixel camera, requiring the owner to fold their screen a certain way to use it as either a front or rear-facing camera.
  • It comes with a host of Microsoft software, including all the Office apps, Skype and OneDrive, as well as all the standard Google Android apps.
  • The device supports most major LTE networks, but doesn't have 5G capabilities. And yes, it can make calls, too.
  • AT&T will sell the device directly, while an unlocked version that works on all three major carriers will be sold by Microsoft, BestBuy.com and other retailers.
  • It will be officially available and shipping starting Sept. 10.

Our thought bubble: With its 360° hinge and dual screens, the Surface Duo is a truly unique device, with some unmatched abilities, including sophisticated multitasking. But at $1,399, it is competing against the priciest smartphones, including Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.

What they're saying: "I'm not trying to reinvent the phone," Surface head Panos Panay said during a briefing with reporters on Tuesday. "I do believe this is a better way to get things done."

Flashback: Microsoft first previewed the Surface Duo last year, along with a larger Windows-based clamshell device, the Surface Neo. The Neo has reportedly been delayed until next year and Microsoft made no mention of it during Tuesday’s briefing with reporters.

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 9 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 10:30 a.m. ET: 20,388,408 — Total deaths: 743,599— Total recoveries: 12,616,973Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 10:30 a.m. ET: 5,150,590 — Total deaths: 164,681 — Total recoveries: 1,714,960 — Total tests: 63,252,257Map.
  3. Business: U.S. already feeling effects of ending unemployment benefits — U.S. producer prices rose last month by the most since October 2018.
  4. Public health: America is flying blind on its coronavirus response.
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Fadel Allassan
52 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump congratulates QAnon conspiracy theorist on GOP runoff win

Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump on Wednesday tweeted congratulations to Marjorie Taylor Greene, a vocal QAnon conspiracy theorist who won the Republican nomination in Georgia's deep-red 14th Congressional District runoff.

Why it matters: The president's approval illustrates how the once-fringe conspiracy theory has gained ground within the GOP. Greene is among the at least 11 GOP candidates for Congress who have openly supported or defended the QAnon movement or some of its tenets, per Axios' Jacob Knutson.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Ben Geman, author of Generate
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

What Kamala Harris means for Biden's climate change plans

Photo illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios. Photo: Joshua Lott/Stringer.

Sen. Kamala Harris' VP selection could heighten the ticket's focus on environmental justice while prompting fresh Trump campaign political attacks on Democrats' energy plans.

Why it matters: Her introduction comes in an election year that has seen more emphasis on climate change than prior cycles. One effect of the movement ignited by the police killing of George Floyd is a new focus on environmental burdens that poor people and communities of color face.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow