Microsoft to review harassment policies, including Gates allegations

Ina Fried
Ina Fried, author of Login

Photo: Getty Images

Microsoft said on Thursday that it is launching a review of its policies and practices regarding sexual harassment and gender discrimination, with plans to issue a public report expected this spring.

Of note: Microsoft says the report will summarize the results of any investigations of potential sexual harassment by board members and senior executives — including the board's look into allegations made against co-founder Bill Gates.

  • The inquiry is expected to review how the company investigated Gates, but it's not clear that any fresh details from that effort will be made public.

Driving the news:

How it works: Microsoft is bringing in law firm Arent Fox to conduct an outside review, noting that the firm has not done work for Microsoft on employment issues in the past.

  • Among the things the firm will assess are "the steps that have been taken to hold employees, including executives, accountable for sexual harassment or gender discrimination."
  • Arent Fox will first deliver its findings and recommendations privately to the company, with management preparing a plan to act on the recommendations.
  • The board will then publish a public report "documenting the review and its findings as well as management’s plans for enhancements to current policies and practices."
  • Microsoft says the report will include data on the number of sexual harassment cases investigated and their resolution.

What they're saying: "We’re committed not just to reviewing the report but learning from the assessment so we can continue to improve the experiences of our employees," CEO Satya Nadella said in a statement.

Nathan Bomey, author of Closer
29 mins ago - Economy & Business

Exclusive: Fugitive Carlos Ghosn calls Japanese justice system a 'joke'

Photo illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios. Photo: Hasan Shaaban/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Former Nissan boss and international fugitive Carlos Ghosn predicts a major reordering of the power center in the auto industry, he told Axios in an exclusive interview.

Why it matters: Ghosn was once one of the automotive industry's most powerful leaders — among the first major execs to invest in electric vehicles. His comments now come during a major inflection point in the sector's transition to EVs as companies battle for positioning.

Shawna Chen
41 mins ago - Technology

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas tech giants

A mob of Trump supporters breaches the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington, D.C. Photo: Michael Robinson Chavez/The Washington Post via Getty Images

The Jan. 6 select committee on Thursday subpoenaed Alphabet, Meta, Reddit and Twitter for records as part of its investigation of the Capitol insurrection.

Why it matters: The four social media companies have key information related to the spread of misinformation, efforts to overturn the 2020 election and domestic violent extremism, the panel said.

Oriana Gonzalez
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Supreme Court blocks Biden's vaccine mandate for large employers

Photo: Robert Alexander/Getty Images

The Supreme Court on Thursday blocked the Biden administration's COVID-19 vaccine-or-test requirement for large employers, but it will allow a similar mandate to continue for workers at federally funded health care facilities.

Driving the news: The Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s emergency measure went into effect on Monday. It said that employers with more than 100 workers must require their workers to either get vaccinated or tested every week.

