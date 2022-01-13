Microsoft to review harassment policies, including Gates allegations

Microsoft said on Thursday that it is launching a review of its policies and practices regarding sexual harassment and gender discrimination, with plans to issue a public report expected this spring.

Of note: Microsoft says the report will summarize the results of any investigations of potential sexual harassment by board members and senior executives — including the board's look into allegations made against co-founder Bill Gates.

The inquiry is expected to review how the company investigated Gates, but it's not clear that any fresh details from that effort will be made public.

Driving the news:

Shareholders passed an advisory resolution last year calling for such a review.

Gates stepped down from the Microsoft board in March 2020. In 2019, a board committee began investigating allegations that Gates had "sought to initiate an intimate relationship with a company employee in the year 2000."

How it works: Microsoft is bringing in law firm Arent Fox to conduct an outside review, noting that the firm has not done work for Microsoft on employment issues in the past.

Among the things the firm will assess are "the steps that have been taken to hold employees, including executives, accountable for sexual harassment or gender discrimination."

Arent Fox will first deliver its findings and recommendations privately to the company, with management preparing a plan to act on the recommendations.

The board will then publish a public report "documenting the review and its findings as well as management’s plans for enhancements to current policies and practices."

Microsoft says the report will include data on the number of sexual harassment cases investigated and their resolution.

What they're saying: "We’re committed not just to reviewing the report but learning from the assessment so we can continue to improve the experiences of our employees," CEO Satya Nadella said in a statement.