Watched at work: Microsoft's frightening "Productivity Score" tool

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Microsoft has a frightening new tool called "Productivity Score" that lets managers track how often workers are using Word and Excel, how many emails they're sending on Outlook, and how many video meetings they're attending on Teams or Skype.

The big picture: In total, there are "73 pieces of granular data about worker behavior employers have access to, all associated with employees by name in a handy dashboard," writes Forbes' Rachel Sandler.

Why it matters: Just as the coronavirus pandemic has acted as an accelerant for the adoption of remote work, it has also normalized increased surveillance and data collection such as the "Productivity Score."

  • Some employers are taking workers' temperatures and collecting medical histories in the name of safety.
  • Others are using trackers to surveil their remote employees because they might doubt their ability to get work done at home.

The bottom line: Integrating such invasive surveillance technology into the workplace can swiftly erode workers' trust in their bosses and push them to quit.

  • "It's horrendous," J.S. Nelson, an associate professor of law at Villanova University, told Forbes' Sandler. “Why are they monitoring people this way and what is that telling people about the relationship they should have with their employers in the workplace? What message are you sending?”

Go deeper: The pandemic is ushering in a new era of workplace surveillance

Go deeper
Most employers didn't pay furloughed workers' health premiums

Data: Bureau of Labor Statistics; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

When the coronavirus forced businesses to tell their employees not to work, most kept paying at least some of those workers’ wages — but not their health insurance premiums.

Why it matters: Millions of people have lost their income and their health care coverage at the same time during this pandemic, which could stick them with unaffordable medical bills or cause them to put off care they need.

Go deeper
Axios
19 mins ago - Politics & Policy

