Microsoft has a frightening new tool called "Productivity Score" that lets managers track how often workers are using Word and Excel, how many emails they're sending on Outlook, and how many video meetings they're attending on Teams or Skype.

The big picture: In total, there are "73 pieces of granular data about worker behavior employers have access to, all associated with employees by name in a handy dashboard," writes Forbes' Rachel Sandler.

Why it matters: Just as the coronavirus pandemic has acted as an accelerant for the adoption of remote work, it has also normalized increased surveillance and data collection such as the "Productivity Score."

Some employers are taking workers' temperatures and collecting medical histories in the name of safety.

Others are using trackers to surveil their remote employees because they might doubt their ability to get work done at home.

The bottom line: Integrating such invasive surveillance technology into the workplace can swiftly erode workers' trust in their bosses and push them to quit.

"It's horrendous," J.S. Nelson, an associate professor of law at Villanova University, told Forbes' Sandler. “Why are they monitoring people this way and what is that telling people about the relationship they should have with their employers in the workplace? What message are you sending?”

