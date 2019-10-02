Microsoft debuts latest Surfaces, previews dual-screen models

Microsoft updated its Surface laptops and 2-in-1 tablet/laptop hybrid devices on Wednesday, while also previewing two foldable dual-screen devices due out next year. The larger runs a version of Windows 10 while the smaller combines a phone and PC and runs. a customized version of Android that supports Google's apps.

Why it matters: The Surface line serves two purposes: to present Windows in its best light for consumers and spur PC makers to keep being innovative with their own designs.