Microsoft sees 775% spike in cloud usage in areas with coronavirus social distancing measures

Ina Fried

Photo: Kena Betancur/VIEWpress/Corbis via Getty Images

Microsoft said Friday that it has seen cloud usage grow by a massive 775% in locations where there are shelter-in-place or social distancing rules.

Why it matters: The increased cloud demand adds to the strain on the internet, but companies whose key apps are in the cloud are far more easily able to accommodate a remote workforce than those that rely on their own servers.

  • The company has also seen Windows Virtual Desktop usage more than triple and a 42% increase in government use of Microsoft's Power BI as entities look to share COVID-19 dashboards.
  • Microsoft said it will continue to prioritize first responders, medical supply chains, chatbots for health screening, and other health-related web sites. The company said it has seen stronger demand in a number of geographies, but said "despite the significant increase in demand, we have not had any significant service disruptions."

