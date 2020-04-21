14 mins ago - Technology

Microsoft announces big open data push

Ina Fried

Aiming to close what it calls a "data divide," Microsoft on Tuesday announced a plan to make more data widely available so the benefits of artificial intelligence aren't confined to a few large companies.

Why it matters: Machine learning has the potential to make governments and countries far more efficient but often requires an enormous amount of data, in addition to the necessary computing power.

What they're saying: "Fully half of all of the data created, every day, on the internet, is flowing to only 100 companies," Microsoft President Brad Smith said in an interview.

Smith said that those same companies, left unchecked, would be the beneficiaries of AI, while most others would likely fall behind: "Fundamentally, it's going to accrue to a handful of companies on the West Coast of the United States and the East Coast of China."

As part of the push, Microsoft is:

  • Publishing new principles that will guide how the company approaches sharing its data with others.
  • Pledging to develop 20 new collaborations built around shared data by 2022. It's already working with the Open Data Institute and NYU's GovLab.
  • Investing in tools and templates that make it easier for other companies to share data.
  • In particular, Microsoft talks about making available its data around various social good projects.

Yes, but: While Microsoft is pledging to share data around issues like health and the environment, Microsoft and other companies are unlikely to share their most proprietary data sets, which will likely generate most of the profits in the AI era.

What's next: Open data efforts are getting the most interest right now from companies in Europe and the U.S., though Smith said eventually he'd like to see a truly global effort. However, he acknowledged it could take longer to get Chinese companies to join in.

  • "Just as Microsoft was a late adopter of open source, I'm not sure I expect China to be an early endorser of this," Smith said.

Of note: Smith said the coronavirus had an effect on the open data project, as it has on everything else, delaying the announcement by about a week.

  • "Like everybody, we asked ourselves, 'Are we going to stick with this or set it aside until after COVID-19?'" Smith said. "In the year 2030, we will almost certainly be spending a lot more time talking about the need for open data than we will be talking about COVID-19."

Go deeper: Microsoft commits to land conservation, plots new digital platform

Go deeper

Amy HarderNaema AhmedSarah Grillo

Coronavirus brings clearer skies but darker world to 50th Earth Day

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The pandemic is creating a temporary oasis of cleaner skies and waters, but at immense health and economic costs.

The big picture: It’s an ironic coincidence that this once-in-a-lifetime moment is happening around the 50th anniversary of Earth Day on Wednesday. These glimpses of a cleaner planet illustrate the challenge of cleaning the Earth up for the long haul. You know, longer than we’re social distancing.

Go deeperArrowApr 20, 2020 - Energy & Environment
Axios

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.S. surpassed 787,900 early Tuesday, while total deaths exceeded 42,300.

What's new: President Trump announced Monday night he will sign an executive order to temporarily suspend immigration to the United States in response to the pandemic.

Go deeperArrowUpdated 6 hours ago - Health
Bob Herman

People are filling more prescriptions by mail amid coronavirus crisis

Data: IQVIA, Barclays; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

The number of prescriptions that people are filling through the mail has skyrocketed over the past few weeks, according to data from IQVIA and Barclays.

The big picture: Total prescription volumes still have declined heavily as people have traveled to their pharmacies less frequently. People also stocked up on medications, many of which came in 90-day supplies, once the coronavirus outbreak started to worsen in mid-March and consequently haven't had to refill their prescriptions as often.

Keep ReadingArrow4 hours ago - Health