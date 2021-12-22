MicroAcquire raises $5 million for its startup sale marketplace

Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on the day's biggest business stories
Subscribe to Axios Closer for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter
Sign up for Axios Pro Rata
Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.
Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas
Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters
Want a daily digest of the top DC news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.
Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios
MicroAcquire, an M&A marketplace for small profitable internet businesses, tells Axios that it's raised an additional $5 million at an $80 million valuation, just months after closing $6.3 million in seed funding from firms like Shrug Capital.
Why it matters: Only a small percentage of startups raise venture capital, and an even smaller sliver make it to IPO or a broker-led sale process, so platforms like this could open more realistic exit paths for typical entrepreneurs.
Details: Founded in January 2020, MicroAcquire says it has more than 100,000 registered buyers, more than 2,000 companies listed for sale, and has facilitated more than 500 deals with a combined value of more than $200 million.
- It currently generates revenue by charging buyers a subscription fee to have full access to the listed startups and be able to contact them, although it plans to start taking a transaction fee (2-3%) next year, says founder Andrew Gazdecki.
- It's also added a marketplace for deal vendors like lawyers, advisors and bankers, and has inked partnerships with AngelList and Pipe for deal financing (though most sales are still done fully in cash).
- This latest cash infusion was prompted by existing backer Shrug Capital, with other existing investors jumping in to fill out the round within three days.
The bottom line: While MicroAcquire serves small, mostly bootstapped companies, Gazdecki has much larger (and VC-funded) ambitions: "We don’t want to participate in the M&A market—we want to create the M&A market," he tells Axios.