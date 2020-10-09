2 hours ago - Economy & Business

MicroAquire's marketplace helps small businesses get acquired

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Flashy startup acquisitions with big price tags get all the media attention — as do their investors if they’re getting hefty returns from their venture capital gambles.

Yes, but: There’s a quiet world of tiny acquisitions for equally small businesses that rarely show up on the media radars, as entrepreneur and investor Andrew Gazdecki has witnessed with his marketplace MicroAquire.

"I made it out of a personal pain," Gazdecki told me of his experiences both selling and acquiring companies.

  • The marketplace, which lets companies list themselves for sale without making their name public until they field buyer interest, debuted in January, but activity has notable picked up with the pandemic set in, says Gazdecki.
  • So far, 100 of these micro-startups — mostly in business software along with a couple of e-commerce businesses — have been acquired via the marketplace.
  • 56 of them had less than $100,000 in annualized recurring revenue, and the average multiple per company was 3.241x for top-line ARR.
  • The company has 25,000 buyers signed up and more than 150 startups listed for sale. 95% of startups are in the software-as-a-service category, about half are based abroad, and are usually four to five years old.
  • Nearly all are bootstrapped, and Gazdecki says that companies with VC or other outside financing have a tougher time selling.

Between the lines: "The main purpose that I see is usually an individual or small group looking to take over and run the startup," he says, though in some cases the founders do stick around post-acquisition for quite a while or are effectively acqui-hired.

Most recently, Gazdecki has teamed up with Betalist, a site for finding new startups, and introduced a paid premium tier that lets subscribers get early access to newly listed startups before they hit the main marketplace.

  • "The biggest complaint started to become that buyers would miss deals," says Gazdecki.
  • MicroAcquire isn't entirely unique — others like Flippa and Empire Flippers provide a similar marketplace.

The bottom line: This route is taken by many more companies than those that end up in big headlines.

Go deeper

Joann Muller, author of Navigate
10 mins ago - Economy & Business

Trucking into the hydrogen era

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

After years of unmet promises, hydrogen vehicles could finally be catching on. If so, it'll be a convoy of clean semi-trucks — not a bunch of quirky passenger cars — leading the way.

The big picture: We've been hearing about zero-emission, fuel-cell vehicles for decades as the answer to our worries about fossil fuels and climate change. But even now, the economic and practical challenges are still too difficult to overcome — except, perhaps, for commercial truck fleets.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Twitter will flag premature claims about who won the 2020 election

Photo: Omar Marques/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Twitter said Friday it would be making a slew of significant new product and enforcement changes to help clamp down on misinformation leading up to the election.

Why it matters: It's the most aggressive set of changes that Twitter has rolled out to date to curb election-related misinformation on its platform.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Jonathan SwanAlayna Treene
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

McConnell says stimulus "unlikely" before election despite Trump's desperation

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told a Kentucky event on Friday that a coronavirus stimulus deal is "unlikely in the next three weeks," per the Washington Post's Erica Werner.

Our thought bubble: Two sources close to Senate leadership said President Trump is desperate, has zero leverage to push them to support a bill crafted by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and congressional Republicans aren’t inclined to wrap themselves any tighter to a sinking ship.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow

Get Axios AM in your inbox

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!