The House committees overseeing the impeachment inquiry into President Trump requested a Nov. 8 interview from acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney in a letter sent Tuesday.

The big picture: Mulvaney is highly unlikely to appear for the interview, given the administration's refusal to participate in the impeachment inquiry. The interview request specifically states that the committees want to ask Mulvaney about his knowledge regarding allegations that Trump pressured Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden in order to assist the president in the 2020 election.