Michigan governor extends stay-at-home order until June 12
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer at a General Motors event in January 2020 in Hamtramck, Michigan. Photo: Bill Pugliano/Getty Images
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) extended the state's stay-at-home order through June 12, via an executive order on Friday.
Why it matters: Michigan now has a stay-at-home order that is set to outlast all other states, per a New York Times analysis. Nearly every state across the U.S. has taken steps to at least reopen certain regions and industries that are seen as "low-risk" for spreading the virus.
