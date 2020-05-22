1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Michigan governor extends stay-at-home order until June 12

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer at a General Motors event in January 2020 in Hamtramck, Michigan. Photo: Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) extended the state's stay-at-home order through June 12, via an executive order on Friday.

Why it matters: Michigan now has a stay-at-home order that is set to outlast all other states, per a New York Times analysis. Nearly every state across the U.S. has taken steps to at least reopen certain regions and industries that are seen as "low-risk" for spreading the virus.

In photos: Thousands of homes destroyed after Michigan floods

A man walks across West Saginaw Road in Sanford, Michigan, on May 21. Photo: Seth Herald/AFP via Getty Images

Thousands of homes are flooded and destroyed in central Michigan in the aftermath of two dams breaching in Midland County on Tuesday.

The big picture: Michigan is one of few states in the country that has not yet fully reopened amid the coronavirus pandemic — it is set to reopen May 29. But in the midst of trying to keep people socially distanced to fight the spread of the virus, over 10,000 people were forced to evacuate amid the flooding.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)ArrowMay 21, 2020 - Energy & Environment

Updated 14 mins ago - Politics & Policy