35 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Poll: Biden leads Trump by 12% in Michigan

Photos: Left: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images; Right: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Joe Biden leads President Trump in Michigan 53% to 41%, doubling his lead over the incumbent since January, according to a poll of 600 likely Michigan voters conducted by EPIC-MRA for the Detroit Free Press.

Why it matters: Michigan, which Trump won by more than 10,000 votes in 2016, is considered an important battleground state in the upcoming election.

  • In an earlier EPIC-MRA survey conducted in January, Michigan voters favored Biden over Trump 50% to 44%.
  • Since that poll, the state has been hit hard by the coronavirus and the subsequent economic disruption.

By the numbers: Of those surveyed, 43% identified as Democrats and 38% as Republicans.

  • Independent voters in the state are backing Biden over Trump, 63% to 23%.
  • 63% said the country is heading in the wrong direction, up from 50% in January.
  • 41% of voters approved of Trump's handling of the pandemic, while 58% disapproved.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D), a potential Biden VP pick who has repeatedly been attacked by Trump during the coronavirus crisis, has an approval rating of 55% positive and 43% negative, up from 43%-50% in January.

  • 60% commended her handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Methodology: EPIC-MRA surveyed 600 Michigan voters by telephone between May 30 and Wednesday. The margin of error is +/- 4 percentage points. The sample used was 40% cell phone users.

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 8 a.m. ET: 6,920,214 — Total deaths: 400,225 — Total recoveries — 3,100,180Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 8 a.m. ET: 1,920,061 — Total deaths: 109,802 — Total recoveries: 500,849 — Total tested: 19,778,873Map.
  3. Public health: Why the pandemic is hitting minorities harder — Coronavirus curve rises in FloridaHow racism threatens the response to the pandemic —.
  4. Tech: The pandemic is accelerating next-generation disease diagnostics — Robotics looks to copy software-as-a-service model amid pandemic.
  5. Business: Budgets busted by coronavirus make it harder for cities to address inequality Sports, film production in California to resume June 12 after 3-month hiatus.
  6. Education: Students and teachers flunked remote learning.
Other resources (<1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

GOP leaders of the past decline to say whether they'll vote for Trump

Trump with Paul Ryan in 2018. Photo: Mark Wilson/Getty Images

A number of prominent Republicans and military officials are wavering on whether to support the president's re-election in November, the New York Times reports.

The big picture: Some legacy figures in the Republican Party are reportedly weighing how public to be about their opposition to Trump, especially in the wake of blistering criticism from former Defense Secretary James Mattis and other respected military officers about the president's handling of the George Floyd protests.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Rebecca FalconerOrion RummlerRashaan Ayesh
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

George Floyd updates

Protesters gather north of Lafayette Square near the White House during a demonstration against racism and police brutality, in Washington, D.C. on Saturday evening. Photo: Jose Luis Magana/AFP via Getty Images

Tens of thousands of demonstrators have been rallying in cities across the U.S. and around the world to protest the killing of George Floyd. Huge crowds assembled in Washington, D.C., Philadelphia and Chicago for full-day events on Saturday.

The latest: New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Sunday morning that the city would be lifting its curfew, effective immediately. "Yesterday and last night we saw the very best of our city," he tweeted.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow