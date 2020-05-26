1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Whitmer: "I can’t for the life of me understand" Trump’s antagonism toward Michigan

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) said in an interview with "Axios on HBO" Monday that she "can’t for the life of me understand" President Trump's antagonistic attitude toward her state, pointing out that he won it by more than 10,000 votes in the 2016 election.

The backdrop: Trump threatened to "hold up" unspecified federal funding to Michigan last week because the state government rolled out plans to expand voting-by-mail options amid the coronavirus pandemic. He's also repeatedly tweeted about Whitmer directly, claiming she's "way in over her head" with the coronavirus and that she "doesn't have a clue."

What she's saying:

"Why this antagonistic position against this state is something I can't for the life of me understand. And I would ask that we drop that. I was thinking the other day about when Barack Obama went into New Jersey after the hurricane, and was greeted by Chris Christie. And they both stood there and said we're going to get through this, we're going to work together. That's how it should be. And that's what I would like it to be like, frankly. And that's what we should expect it to be. And that's not what it is, obviously."

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer defended the strictness of her state's coronavirus lockdown in an interview with "Axios on HBO," saying it was necessary — despite the protests that have drawn national attention — because of how quickly the state's cases were rising.

The big picture: Whitmer, who has been a frequent target of President Trump, insisted that she had to act in the face of a lack of federal leadership — and that thousands more people in her state would have died without the lockdown.

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 11 a.m. ET: 5,530,341 — Total deaths: 346,873 — Total recoveries — 2,258,161Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 11 a.m. ET: 1,665,852 — Total deaths: 98,294 — Total recoveries: 379,157 — Total tested: 14,604,942Map.
  3. 2020: Trump pushes for a polarized pandemic election.
  4. States: Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says "I can’t for the life of me understand" Trump’s antagonism toward Michigan.
  5. Public health: The final data for remdesivir is in and its benefits are rather limited.
  6. World: U.S.-China trade tensions are escalating again.
  7. Education: A closer look at how colleges can reopenNotre Dame president says science alone "cannot provide the answer" to reopening.
  8. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  9. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Why Hertz crashed

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Car rental giant Hertz filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Friday, ostensibly felled by a pandemic that dramatically lowered demand at its airport counters.

Under the hood: Hertz is a Frankenstein of financial engineering, beginning with its leveraged buyout in 2005 and continuing long after its private equity owners cashed out.

