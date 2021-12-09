Sign up for our daily briefing

Michigan man charged with assaulting officers at Capitol riot

Trump supporters clash with police and security forces at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Photo: Brent Stirton/Getty Images

A Michigan man charged over the U.S. Capitol riot was accused in federal court in Detroit Wednesday of using chemical spray on law enforcement officers during the insurrection.

The big picture: Tim Levon Boughner, 41, of Romeo, is one of more than 700 people who've been arrested in nearly all 50 states over the Capitol breach — including over 220 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement, per a Department of Justice statement.

Driving the news: Boughner was arrested Tuesday and charged with engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds, civil disorder, and assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers with a dangerous weapon, among other charges, according to the DOJ.

  • Prosecutors allege video shows him among a mob spraying officers who were attempting to secure the Capitol building and that he referred to this in a social media post later that day saying he had "f---- those cops up."
  • On Feb. 17, he allegedly posted, "My life has not been the same since this day … I still don't know how I ended up on the capital steps having a pepper spray fight with the capital police."

Ivana Saric
Dec 7, 2021 - Politics & Policy

About 200 Capitol Police officers have left since Jan. 6

Inspector General of the U.S. Capitol Police Michael Bolton testifies on Dec. 7. Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

About 200 officers have left the U.S. Capitol Police force since the deadly Jan. 6 riot, the department's inspector general Michael Bolton told a Senate panel Tuesday.

Flashback: A union chief said in April that the force was facing dwindling numbers and low morale, adding later that it would potentially take years to hire and train more officers to recoup its ranks.

Rebecca Falconer
3 hours ago - Health

FDA approves AstraZeneca COVID drug for people with immune problems

Photo: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization for an AstraZeneca COVID-19 antibody drug for people with compromised immune systems.

Why it matters: The drug, Evusheld, is the first antibody therapy authorized in the U.S. to prevent coronavirus symptoms before virus exposure.

Sophia CaiStef W. Kight
5 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Scoop: U.S. begins denying Afghan immigrants

Afghan refugees on a bus bound for temporary housing after arriving in Greece. Photo: Byron Smith/Getty Images

The Biden administration has begun issuing denials to Afghans seeking to emigrate to the United States through the humanitarian parole process, after a system that typically processes 2,000 applications annually has been flooded with more than 30,000.

Why it matters: Afghans face steeper odds and longer processes for escaping to the U.S., despite the earlier sweeping efforts by the Biden administration to assist its allies. Immigration lawyers and advocacy groups say the government has set untenable barriers to a safe haven in the U.S.

