Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency in a Michigan county after two dams failed after what one official described as "catastrophic" flooding from heavy rain in the state on Tuesday night.

Details: Whitmer said in a statement the Edenville and Sanford Dams in Midland County breached. "In the next 12 to 15 hours, downtown Midland could be under approximately nine feet of water," Whitmer she told a news conference late Tuesday. Authorities told a news briefing they were evacuating some 10,000 people.

"We are anticipating an historic high water level." City of Midland manager Brad" Kaye told the briefing late Tuesday what was unfolding was "catastrophic" and "equivalent of a 500-year flood."

The National Weather Service tweeted that a Flash Flood Emergency was in place in Midland County until 7:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Editor's note: This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.