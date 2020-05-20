10,000 evacuated in Michigan as 2 dams burst amid rising floodwaters
Arenac County Sheriff's Department reports officers evacuated "close to 40 residents" with the city of Au Gres Police and Fire Departments on Tuesday. Photo: Arenac County Sheriff's Department
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency in a Michigan county after two dams failed after what one official described as "catastrophic" flooding from heavy rain in the state on Tuesday night.
Details: Whitmer said in a statement the Edenville and Sanford Dams in Midland County breached. "In the next 12 to 15 hours, downtown Midland could be under approximately nine feet of water," Whitmer she told a news conference late Tuesday. Authorities told a news briefing they were evacuating some 10,000 people.
- "We are anticipating an historic high water level." City of Midland manager Brad" Kaye told the briefing late Tuesday what was unfolding was "catastrophic" and "equivalent of a 500-year flood."
- The National Weather Service tweeted that a Flash Flood Emergency was in place in Midland County until 7:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Editor's note: This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.