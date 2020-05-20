22 mins ago - Science

10,000 evacuated in Michigan as 2 dams burst amid rising floodwaters

Arenac County Sheriff's Department reports officers evacuated "close to 40 residents" with the city of Au Gres Police and Fire Departments on Tuesday. Photo: Arenac County Sheriff's Department

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency in a Michigan county after two dams failed after what one official described as "catastrophic" flooding from heavy rain in the state on Tuesday night.

Details: Whitmer said in a statement the Edenville and Sanford Dams in Midland County breached. "In the next 12 to 15 hours, downtown Midland could be under approximately nine feet of water," Whitmer she told a news conference late Tuesday. Authorities told a news briefing they were evacuating some 10,000 people.

  • "We are anticipating an historic high water level." City of Midland manager Brad" Kaye told the briefing late Tuesday what was unfolding was "catastrophic" and "equivalent of a 500-year flood."
  • The National Weather Service tweeted that a Flash Flood Emergency was in place in Midland County until 7:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Democrats warn Transportation Department on watchdog's removal

Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao and President Trump during a cabinet meeting at the White House in 2018. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The Democratic chairs of three House panels demanded Tuesday that President Trump immediately reinstate Mitchell Behm, who was the acting Department of Transportation inspector general until he was replaced over the weekend.

Why it matters: Reps. Peter A. DeFazio (D-Ore.), Carolyn B. Maloney (D-N.Y.) and Gerald E. Connolly (D-Va.) said in a letter to Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao they're concerned Behm was replaced in "an effort to undermine" their investigation into "possible conflicts of interest," including allegations that her office "was giving preferential treatment to Kentucky," where her husband, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, is seeking reelection.

DHS watchdog launches probe into how FEMA is handling coronavirus

Technicians prepare to run a test of one of the new Battelle CCDS Critical Care Decontamination Systems delivered to Colorado by FEMA and HHS on May 8 in Brighton, Colorado. Photo: Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images

The Department of Homeland Security's watchdog has launched a new investigation into how FEMA coordinated with federal agencies to prepare for — and respond to — the coronavirus pandemic.

Why it matters: FEMA is tasked with distributing vital medical supplies and protective equipment across the country to fight the pandemic. But, when procuring supplies, inexperienced volunteers recruited by Jared Kushner have reportedly been tasked with choosing where supplies should go, per the New York Times.

