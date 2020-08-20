Reports: Michigan set to pay Flint water crisis victims $600 million

Michigan officials are expected to announce a $600 million settlement in civil lawsuits brought over the Flint water crisis, 7 Action News first reported Wednesday.

Why it matters: The public health crisis that emerged in 2014 after Flint's drinking water source was found to be contaminated with high levels of lead following the city changing its water source from treated Detroit Water and Sewerage Department water to the Flint River.

The cost-cutting measure left residents sick and reliant on bottled water. Fetal death rates jumped 58%.

What they're saying: Councilman Eric Mays said the state's settlement was "primarily going to the kids" who've alleged in lawsuits in state and federal court that "they were lead-poisoned by city water while state-appointed emergency managers were running the city," per MLive.