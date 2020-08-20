1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Reports: Michigan set to pay Flint water crisis victims $600 million

Michigan's City of Flint Water Plant lluminated by moonlight. Photo: Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

Michigan officials are expected to announce a $600 million settlement in civil lawsuits brought over the Flint water crisis, 7 Action News first reported Wednesday.

Why it matters: The public health crisis that emerged in 2014 after Flint's drinking water source was found to be contaminated with high levels of lead following the city changing its water source from treated Detroit Water and Sewerage Department water to the Flint River.

What they're saying: Councilman Eric Mays said the state's settlement was "primarily going to the kids" who've alleged in lawsuits in state and federal court that "they were lead-poisoned by city water while state-appointed emergency managers were running the city," per MLive.

  • Axios has contacted Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's office for comment. When asked about the settlement Tuesday she said that "there is more information that is coming."
  • " I'm not at liberty to share it at this juncture," she said, according to 7 Action News. "But I believe come Friday there will be a lot more detail we’ll be able to share."

Updated 23 mins ago - Politics & Policy

DNC dashboard

Photo illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios. Photos: Drew Angerer/Getty Images, Bastiaan Slabbers/NurPhoto via Getty Images.

🗓 What's happening: Former President Barack Obama, Sen. Kamala Harris and Hillary Clinton headlined tonight's speeches.

  • 📸 The big picture: How Jill Biden changes the classroom reopening conversation.
  • 💥 DNC catchphrase: Prime-time speakers repeatedly invoke Trump's "It is what it is" comment about the coronavirus.
  • 🗣 Speech highlights: Former President Obama: Trump and his enablers "do not believe" in American principles
    • Kamala Harris pays tribute to immigrant mother as she accepts historic VP nomination
    • Elizabeth Warren: "I love a good plan, and Joe Biden has really good plans"
    • Hillary Clinton: We need "overwhelming" win so Trump can't "steal his way to victory"
    • Gabby Giffords: "We can let the shooting continue, or we can act"

30 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Harris pays tribute to immigrant mother as she accepts historic VP nomination

Sen. Kamala Harris paid tribute to her mother, Shyamala Gopalan, during her acceptance speech for the Democratic nomination for vice president on Wednesday night, saying: "My mother instilled in my sister, Maya, and me the values that would chart the course of our lives."

Why it matters: Harris, the daughter of Jamaican and Indian immigrants, is the first Black and Asian American woman to accept a spot on a major party’s presidential ticket. Family was the overarching theme of Harris's acceptance speech, which capped a night of convention programming that included a blistering rebuke of President Trump by former President Obama.

57 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Obama: Trump and his enablers "do not believe" in American principles

Speaking from the Museum of the American Revolution in Philadelphia, former President Barack Obama tore into President Trump for failing, after four years, to "feel the weight of the office and discover some reverence for the democracy that had been placed in his care."

Why it matters: Obama did not hold back in directly attacking his successor, excoriating Trump in a prime-time address for — above all else — his assaults on democratic institutions. "This administration has shown it will tear our democracy down if that’s what it takes to win," Obama argued in what was likely the sharpest criticism a former president has ever launched at a sitting president.

