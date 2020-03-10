1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Michigan exit polls: Joe Biden leads Bernie Sanders in electability

Axios

Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

Michigan Democrats who voted in person are significantly more likely to think Joe Biden is electable in November than Bernie Sanders, according to the AP's early exit polling.

Why it matters: President Trump won Michigan by less than 11,000 votes in 2016, so every Democratic vote is crucial to their hopes of taking it back.

By the numbers: 82% said Biden could probably or definitely beat Trump, vs. 64% for Sanders.

  • In Mississippi, Biden leads Sanders 89% to 63% in that category.
  • In Missouri, it's 82% to 62%.

Between the lines: Michigan's results are expected to be delayed later than Tuesday evening due to an overwhelming number of absentee ballots.

  • This means exit polls might not accurately capture the full sentiment of the primary.

The bottom line: Sanders' surprise Michigan win in 2016 was a key factor in his insurgent campaign against Hillary Clinton. But the state has transitioned from a caucus — where Sanders historically over-performs — to a primary.

Fadel Allassan

March 10 Democratic primaries: What you need to know

Photo: Sean Gallup/Getty Images

A total of 352 delegates in six states are up for grabs in today's Democratic Party primaries.

Why it matters: It's the first time voters cast ballots since Super Tuesday, which crystallized the contest as a one-on-one race between Former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders. Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard is still competing but has far fewer delegates than her opponents.

Rebecca Falconer

Republican mayor dumps Trump and endorses Biden ahead of Michigan primary

Photo: Jeff Kowalsky/AFP via Getty Images

Michael Taylor, the Republican mayor of Sterling Heights, Michigan, endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden for president on Monday.

Why it matters: It's another boost for Biden, who's picked up key endorsements ahead of Tuesday's Democratic primaries in six states — where Michigan has the most delegates up for grabs (125). Taylor voted for President Trump in the 2016 elections. "Biden is the candidate who can unify all of the Democrats, and ... who can appeal to moderates and Republicans like me who don’t want to see four more years of President Trump," he tweeted.

Axios

Bernie Sanders wins Nevada caucuses

Bernie Sanders waves to supporters at a campaign rally on Friday in Las Vegas. Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images

Sen. Bernie Sanders is projected to handily win the Nevada Democratic caucuses, becoming the clear front-runner among 2020 Democratic presidential primary election candidates.

Why it matters: Nevada is the first state with a diverse population to hold a nominating contest, highlighting candidates' abilities to connect with voters of color — particularly Latino voters.

