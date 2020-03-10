Michigan exit polls: Joe Biden leads Bernie Sanders in electability

Michigan Democrats who voted in person are significantly more likely to think Joe Biden is electable in November than Bernie Sanders, according to the AP's early exit polling.

Why it matters: President Trump won Michigan by less than 11,000 votes in 2016, so every Democratic vote is crucial to their hopes of taking it back.

By the numbers: 82% said Biden could probably or definitely beat Trump, vs. 64% for Sanders.

In Mississippi, Biden leads Sanders 89% to 63% in that category.

In Missouri, it's 82% to 62%.

Between the lines: Michigan's results are expected to be delayed later than Tuesday evening due to an overwhelming number of absentee ballots.

This means exit polls might not accurately capture the full sentiment of the primary.

The bottom line: Sanders' surprise Michigan win in 2016 was a key factor in his insurgent campaign against Hillary Clinton. But the state has transitioned from a caucus — where Sanders historically over-performs — to a primary.