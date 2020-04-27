Michelle Obama Netflix documentary to debut May 6

Netflix will debut "Becoming," a new documentary centered on former first lady Michelle Obama, on May 6, the streaming platform announced Monday.

The state of play: The film, which had been kept under wraps and is titled after Obama's 2018 book, recounts her life and follows along on her 34-city book tour.

It was produced by Higher Ground Productions, the Obamas' production company, which also took part in Netflix's Oscar-winning "American Factory."

What she's saying: "Those months I spent traveling — meeting and connecting with people in cities across the globe — drove home the idea that what we share in common is deep and real and can’t be messed with," Obama said in a statement.

"We processed the past and imagined a better future. In talking about the idea of ‘becoming,’ many of us dared to say our hopes out loud."

"I treasure the memories and that sense of connection now more than ever, as we struggle together to weather this pandemic, as we care for our loved ones, tend to our communities, and try to keep up with work and school while coping with huge amounts of loss, confusion, and uncertainty."

The big picture: Film has become a hot tool for politicians to establish influence, even after leaving office.