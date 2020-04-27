30 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Michelle Obama Netflix documentary to debut May 6

Fadel Allassan

Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

Netflix will debut "Becoming," a new documentary centered on former first lady Michelle Obama, on May 6, the streaming platform announced Monday.

The state of play: The film, which had been kept under wraps and is titled after Obama's 2018 book, recounts her life and follows along on her 34-city book tour.

  • It was produced by Higher Ground Productions, the Obamas' production company, which also took part in Netflix's Oscar-winning "American Factory."

What she's saying: "Those months I spent traveling — meeting and connecting with people in cities across the globe — drove home the idea that what we share in common is deep and real and can’t be messed with," Obama said in a statement.

  • "We processed the past and imagined a better future. In talking about the idea of ‘becoming,’ many of us dared to say our hopes out loud."
  • "I treasure the memories and that sense of connection now more than ever, as we struggle together to weather this pandemic, as we care for our loved ones, tend to our communities, and try to keep up with work and school while coping with huge amounts of loss, confusion, and uncertainty."

The big picture: Film has become a hot tool for politicians to establish influence, even after leaving office.

Updated 17 mins ago - Politics & Policy
Marisa Fernandez

New York cancels Democratic primary against wishes of Sanders supporters

A Bernie Sanders rally in March. Photo: Brittany Greeson/Getty Images

New York's Board of Elections canceled the state's June 23 Democratic presidential primary on Monday, deciding that the risk of spreading the coronavirus was greater than holding an election with only one contender, the New York Times reports.

Why it matters: This makes New York, which had already delayed the contest from April 28 to June 23, the first state to cancel its primary.

Dan Primack

Alternative investment firms explicitly barred from PPP loans

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

With the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) portal expected to reopen Monday, the Small Business Administration has explicitly prohibited "hedge funds and private equity firms" from receiving loans, and it also reaffirmed "affiliation" rules for private equity-owned companies.

Wait, what? Yes, there have been anecdotal reports of alternative investment firms at least inquiring about PPP loan eligibility. It's unclear if any such loans were made.

