Michelle Obama and LeBron James join forces for early voting drive

Combination images of former first lady Michelle Obama and NBA star LeBron James. Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images/Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images
Former first lady Michelle Obama and NBA star LeBron James are teaming up their get-out-the-vote campaigns to encourage people to cast their ballots early for the general election.
Driving the news: Obama's When We All Vote and James' More Than A Vote campaigns are hosting a series of events across the U.S. from Oct. 18-31, featuring celebrities, DJs and food, while also providing information on voting.
- Coronavirus precautions will be in place at the programs and all present will be required to follow CDC safety guidelines.
What they're saying: "Millions of Americans have already cast their ballot and with only 21 days until Election Day. Making your plan to vote early is critical," Obama said Tuesday in a statement to AP.
- "It's now up to us to do everything in our power to get our friends and family ready to vote early and safely together. We can't leave anyone behind."
