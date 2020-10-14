1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Michelle Obama and LeBron James join forces for early voting drive

Combination images of former first lady Michelle Obama and NBA star LeBron James. Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images/Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Former first lady Michelle Obama and NBA star LeBron James are teaming up their get-out-the-vote campaigns to encourage people to cast their ballots early for the general election.

Driving the news: Obama's When We All Vote and James' More Than A Vote campaigns are hosting a series of events across the U.S. from Oct. 18-31, featuring celebrities, DJs and food, while also providing information on voting.

  • Coronavirus precautions will be in place at the programs and all present will be required to follow CDC safety guidelines.

What they're saying: "Millions of Americans have already cast their ballot and with only 21 days until Election Day. Making your plan to vote early is critical," Obama said Tuesday in a statement to AP.

  • "It's now up to us to do everything in our power to get our friends and family ready to vote early and safely together. We can't leave anyone behind."

Oct 12, 2020 - Sports

Obama praises sports stars who "take a stand" for racial justice

LeBron James and President Barack Obama at the White House in 2013. Photo: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

Former President Obama praised NBA and WNBA teams and players Sunday who "take a stand for racial justice and encourage civic participation," as he congratulated the Los Angeles Lakers and Seattle Storm on their championship wins.

The big picture: The Lakers clinched the NBA title Sunday and the Storm defeated the Las Vegas Aces last Tuesday to win the WNBA Championships. Sports stars have used their platforms this season to support social justice, civic engagement and voting rights. Obama praised Lakers star LeBron James earlier this month for his More Than a Vote drive to increase the number of poll workers in Black electoral districts.

Updated Oct 12, 2020 - Sports

Los Angeles Lakers win 17th NBA title

The Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James and Anthony Davis after winning the NBA Championship. Photo: Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James and Anthony Davis led the team to a Game 6 106-93 triumph over the Miami Heat in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, to win a record-tying 17th NBA championship Sunday night.

The big picture: James' fourth championship — and his fourth NBA Finals MVP award — capped off a highly unusual season that was disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic. The game was the 260th of James' playoff career. This season was also notable for a sports walkout begun by NBA players over the police shooting of Jacob Blake and James leading a campaign to increase the number of poll workers in Black electoral districts.

23 hours ago - Politics & Policy

In photos: Georgia reports record turnout as early in-person voting begins

Voters line up inside the State Farm Arena, Georgia's largest early voting location, for the first day of early voting in the general election in Atlanta on Monday. Photo: Jessica McGowan/Getty Images

There were long lines of voters into the night in Georgia, as officials reported a record 126,876 people cast their ballots after early in-person voting for the general election opened Monday.

The big picture: There were reports of some voting system technical glitches, but officials told the New York Times hours-long waits were mainly down to the large turnout, with many voters off work for Columbus Day in the battleground state — which President Trump won by 5 percentage points in 2016. Georgians are also casting their votes in two Senate races.

