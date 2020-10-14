Michelle Obama and LeBron James join forces for early voting drive

Former first lady Michelle Obama and NBA star LeBron James are teaming up their get-out-the-vote campaigns to encourage people to cast their ballots early for the general election.

Driving the news: Obama's When We All Vote and James' More Than A Vote campaigns are hosting a series of events across the U.S. from Oct. 18-31, featuring celebrities, DJs and food, while also providing information on voting.

Coronavirus precautions will be in place at the programs and all present will be required to follow CDC safety guidelines.

What they're saying: "Millions of Americans have already cast their ballot and with only 21 days until Election Day. Making your plan to vote early is critical," Obama said Tuesday in a statement to AP.

"It's now up to us to do everything in our power to get our friends and family ready to vote early and safely together. We can't leave anyone behind."

