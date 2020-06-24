Updated 47 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Appeals court orders judge to dismiss case against Michael Flynn

Photo: Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images

The D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals said in a 2-1 ruling on Wednesday that the federal judge overseeing the sentencing of former national security adviser Michael Flynn must accept the Justice Department's request to drop charges.

Why it matters: It could mark the end of a long-running legal fight that began with Flynn pleading guilty to lying to the FBI in December 2017 about his contacts with the Russian ambassador during the Trump administration's transition into office.

The backdrop: The Justice Department under Attorney General Bill Barr moved to dismiss the charges against Flynn in May, following a review that alleged prosecutorial misconduct by the FBI agents who had interviewed Flynn.

  • D.C. District Judge Emmet Sullivan pumped the brakes on the case and sought to hear from outside parties on whether he should accept the government's motion.
  • Flynn's lawyers subsequently asked the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals to order Judge Sullivan to drop the case.
  • In the meantime, an ex-judge appointed by Sullivan to review the case issued a scathing brief alleging that Flynn committed perjury and accusing the DOJ of a "corrupt, politically motivated" dismissal.

Worth noting: The majority opinion was written by Circuit Judge Neomi Rao, who was appointed in November 2018 to fill the seat vacated by Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

What's next: Sullivan could ask the full D.C. Court of Appeals to vote whether to rehear the panel decision.

What they're saying:

Because legal errors ordinarily may be corrected on appeal, a writ of mandamus is proper only if there is “no other adequate means to attain … relief.” Although “an abstract concern with the separation of powers,” does not rise to the level of an irreparable injury, we have found the requisite harm as a matter of course when a party alleges the district court’s action usurps a specific executive power.
In this case, the district court’s actions will result in specific harms to the exercise of the Executive Branch’s exclusive prosecutorial power. The contemplated proceedings would likely require the Executive to reveal the internal deliberative process behind its exercise of prosecutorial discretion, interfering with the Article II charging authority. Thus, the district court’s appointment of the amicus and demonstrated intent to scrutinize the reasoning and motives of the Department of Justice constitute irreparable harms that cannot be remedied on appeal.
— Majority opinion

Read the full opinion via DocumentCloud.

Dan Primack
1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Whistleblower: Barr directed faulty antitrust reviews of marijuana mergers

Photo: Doug Mills/Pool/Getty Images

A career Justice Department official named John Elias today will testify that Attorney General William Barr directed improper antitrust reviews of marijuana industry mergers, because of his personal animus toward cannabis.

Why it matters: This isn't the first time that President Trump's DOJ has been accused of letting bias drive antitrust decisions. But it's the first time that a DOJ attorney is the one making the allegations, and it could have consequences for antitrust investigations into other industries.

Ben Geman
2 hours ago - Energy & Environment

Big Oil's transatlantic divide on climate change policy

Reproduced from Goldman Sachs Investment Research; Chart: Axios Visuals

Big Oil's transatlantic split on climate change is really on display of late, with a couple of recent reports highlighting the differences.

Driving the news: "Royal Dutch Shell will announce a major restructuring by the end of the year as the energy company prepares to accelerate its shift towards low-carbon, CEO Ben van Beurden told employees," Reuters reports.

Dion Rabouin
4 hours ago - Economy & Business

Small businesses face post-lockdown cash crunch

A seamstress works at a sewing machine in a tailoring shop in Palm Springs, Calif. Photo: Robert Alexander/Getty Images.

U.S. macroeconomic data is broadly improving but many small businesses are facing a perilous recovery as they attempt to stay afloat after coronavirus-driven lockdowns throughout the country. That's true even for the many that received government assistance.

By the numbers: A recent poll of 7,317 small business owners by Alignable finds that 43% of firms that received money through the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) say they could be out of cash in a month or less.

