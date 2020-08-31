55 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Appeals court denies Michael Flynn's request to immediately drop case

Michael Flynn. Photo: Alex Wroblewski/Getty Images

The full D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals issued an 8-2 ruling on Monday denying former national security adviser Michael Flynn's petition to force a federal judge to immediately drop his criminal case, as requested by the Justice Department.

Why it matters: The ruling will allow District Judge Emmet Sullivan to hold hearings to discuss the motion to dismiss the case against Flynn, who pleaded guilty in the Mueller investigation to lying to the FBI about his contacts with the former Russian ambassador.

The big picture: The Justice Department under Attorney General Bill Barr moved to dismiss the charges against Flynn in May, following a review that alleged prosecutorial misconduct by the FBI agents who had interviewed Flynn.

  • Judge Sullivan pumped the brakes on the case and sought to hear from outside parties on whether he should accept the government's motion.
  • Flynn's lawyers subsequently asked the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals to order Judge Sullivan to immediately drop the case before hearings could be held.
  • A panel of three judges ruled 2-1 that Sullivan must accept the request, but the full 11-judge court of appeals — which issued Monday's ruling — agreed to rehear the case.

Between the lines: An ex-judge appointed by Sullivan to review the case as an amicus, or adviser to the court, issued a scathing brief in June alleging that Flynn committed perjury and accusing the DOJ of a "corrupt, politically motivated" dismissal.

  • The appeals court's majority ruling found that Sullivan was justified in appointing an amicus to help advise his decision, and rejected assertions by Flynn's lawyers that Sullivan was biased.
  • It's still possible that Sullivan will agree to drop the case after holding hearings.

Read the ruling.

Fadel Allassan
7 mins ago - Politics & Policy

House Oversight Committee to subpoena Postmaster General Louis DeJoy

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy testifies during a House Oversight and Reform Committee hearing on August 24, 2020. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images/Pool

House Oversight Committee Chair Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.) said Monday she would issue a subpoena to Postmaster General Louis DeJoy for records related to recent operational changes at the U.S. Postal Service, alleged that he had failed to respond to a voluntary request for documents.

Why it matters: Democratic lawmakers have sounded the alarm in recent weeks over cost-cutting measures and modifications to mail-processing practices that they fear could delay election mail, disenfranchise voters and delay election results. DeJoy denied in a combative hearing before the committee last week that he was seeking to "sabotage" election mail, but would not commit to reversing changes.

Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

VOA journalists say new USAGM CEO is endangering reporters

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

A group of veteran Voice of America journalists penned a letter to VOA acting director Elez Biberaj saying that Michael Pack, the new CEO of VOA's parent agency, the U.S. Agency for Global Media (USAGM), is endangering the livelihoods of contract journalists.

Why it matters: Pack has been the center of controversy ever since he took over the agency in June. The letter alleges that Pack's recent remarks in an interview with the conservative-leaning website The Federalist prove his malicious intent.

Dave Lawler, author of World
1 hour ago - World

Poll: Trump trails Biden among active-duty troops

Trump visits troops in Afghanistan. Photo: Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images

Joe Biden leads President Trump by a 43%-37% margin among active-duty troops, according to a Military Times poll published Monday.

Flashback: In a similar poll conducted shortly before the 2016 election, Trump led Hillary Clinton by a 41%-21% margin. Since 2016, though, the president's approval rating among active-duty troops has fallen from 46% to 38%, while his disapproval rating has climbed to 50%.