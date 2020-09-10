20 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Michael Cohen sets out to "dismantle the Trump legacy" in new podcast

Mike Allen
Courtesy Michael Cohen

Former Trump attorney Michael Cohen, out this week with the best-selling book "Disloyal," on Monday will launch a weekly podcast, "Mea Culpa."

The intrigue: The podcast will look to shine "a light into the dark corners of our current American Apocalypse," according to its description on Apple Podcasts. Cohen, who has previously said he would take a bullet for the president, will set out to "dismantle the Trump legacy." "I'm interviewing someone very special," Cohen texted me.

Sep 9, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Michael Cohen's "trifecta of truth"

Michael Cohen — whose "Disloyal," out yesterday, is the No. 1 Amazon bestseller — told MSNBC's Rachel Maddow Tuesday night in a show-long interview:

  • "If you look at just the books that have come out recently — Mary Trump's book, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff's book, my book — it's kind of like the trifecta of truth."
  • "We all seem to be pointing to the same thing: [President Trump] is devoid of empathy."
Dion Rabouin
25 mins ago - Economy & Business

Big companies can't lose with Fed money up for grabs

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Business has entered its next evolution — the can't lose market — but only for large companies with access to public markets.

The state of play: Companies with enough size are starting to take advantage of the moment, and backed by a seemingly endless supply of free Fed money can go all-in on whatever they want.

Ursula Perano
1 hour ago - Health

AstraZeneca still aiming to complete vaccine by year-end, despite trial pause

Photo: Nelson Almeida/AFP via Getty Images

AstraZeneca CEO Pascal Soriot says the company is still aiming to complete development of its vaccine with the University of Oxford by the end of this year, despite pausing phase 3 trials due to a participant falling ill, Bloomberg reports.

The state of play: The person is suspected to be suffering from "neurological symptoms consistent with a rare but serious spinal inflammatory disorder called transverse myelitis," according to STAT News. It's not clear if the condition is related to the vaccine.

