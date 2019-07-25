A first look at Michael Bloomberg's 2019 Global Business Forum

Moguls, big minds and heads of state will join Michael R. Bloomberg and Bloomberg Philanthropies for the third annual Bloomberg Global Business Forum, at New York's Plaza Hotel on Sept. 25, during the UN General Assembly.
Some big names include Snap CEO Evan Spiegel, former top White House economic adviser Gary Cohn, the IMF's Christine Lagarde, World Bank CEO Kristalina Georgieva and Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi.
Other attendees include:
- Kuwait Investment Authority Managing Director Farouk A. Bastaki, Bank of England Governor Mark Carney, NYSE President Stacey Cunningham, Tigress Financial Partners CEO Cynthia DiBartolo, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon, Gulf International Bank (UK) CEO Katherine Garrett-Cox, , Novozymes President and CEO Peder Holk Nielsen, Disney's Bob Iger, Henry Kissinger, KKR's Henry Kravis, European Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmström, Care.com founder Sheila Lirio Marcelo, Hank Paulson and Australian Super Chair Heather Ridout AO.
