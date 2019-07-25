A first look at Michael Bloomberg's 2019 Global Business Forum

Moguls, big minds and heads of state will join Michael R. Bloomberg and Bloomberg Philanthropies for the third annual Bloomberg Global Business Forum, at New York's Plaza Hotel on Sept. 25, during the UN General Assembly.

Some big names include Snap CEO Evan Spiegel, former top White House economic adviser Gary Cohn, the IMF's Christine Lagarde, World Bank CEO Kristalina Georgieva and Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi.