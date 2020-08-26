19 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Miami mayor: GOP "needs to stop ceding ground" on issues

The Republican Party "needs to stop ceding ground on issues that are important issues to my generation" in order to evolve and attract more young people, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez (R) said Wednesday during an Axios virtual event, "News Shapers: America's Road Ahead."

What he's saying: "I think the environment is one of them...Sea level rise, which is something we are seeing in our city and the environmental impacts we are seeing in our city, have a huge economic impact. And so you know I think the Republican Party shouldn't abandon an issue like...."

  • "I think immigration is another one. I mean my parents immigrated to this country from Cuba so I'm a product of immigration. And every single American essentially is an immigrant from somewhere and that's part of what makes our country great."
  • "So Miami I think is a microcosm of what the United States looks like and will look like over the course of the next few decades. So I think we should embrace the fact that we are a country of immigrants and that should strengthen us and not something we should vilify."

The state of play: Suarez made his comments ahead of the third night of the Republican National Convention.

Orion Rummler
Aug 25, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Tim Scott: "Mail-in ballots will prove to work out just fine"

Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) told NBC's "Today" on Tuesday that he believes mail-in voting during the 2020 election "will prove to work out just fine."

Why it matters: President Trump has continually claimed without evidence that increased mail-in voting amid the coronavirus pandemic will lead to widespread voter fraud. He has pledged to block funding for mail-in voting and the U.S. Postal Service.

Mike Allen
Aug 24, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Tonight's RNC sneak peek

I'm told this is the speech from tonight's Republican National Convention opener that the Trump campaign thinks will get the buzz tomorrow.

What to watch: In the 9 p.m. ET hour, Vernon Jones, a Democratic state representative from Georgia, will argue that Democrats have abandoned Black voters and the working class.

Ursula Perano
38 mins ago - Science

National Weather Service warns of "unsurvivable" Hurricane Laura storm surge

The National Hurricane Center on Wednesday warned that an "unsurvivable" storm surge from Hurricane Laura is approaching Texas and Louisiana, projected to reach as high as 20 feet and penetrating up to 30 miles inland.

Why it matters: It is urging residents in need of evacuation to do so immediately. The surge is predicted to begin by Wednesday.

