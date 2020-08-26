The Republican Party "needs to stop ceding ground on issues that are important issues to my generation" in order to evolve and attract more young people, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez (R) said Wednesday during an Axios virtual event, "News Shapers: America's Road Ahead."

What he's saying: "I think the environment is one of them...Sea level rise, which is something we are seeing in our city and the environmental impacts we are seeing in our city, have a huge economic impact. And so you know I think the Republican Party shouldn't abandon an issue like...."

"I think immigration is another one. I mean my parents immigrated to this country from Cuba so I'm a product of immigration. And every single American essentially is an immigrant from somewhere and that's part of what makes our country great."

"So Miami I think is a microcosm of what the United States looks like and will look like over the course of the next few decades. So I think we should embrace the fact that we are a country of immigrants and that should strengthen us and not something we should vilify."

The state of play: Suarez made his comments ahead of the third night of the Republican National Convention.

Watch the event.