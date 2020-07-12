2 hours ago - Health

Miami-Dade mayor: "It won't be long" until county's hospitals reach capacity

Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Giménez said on CNN's "State of the Union" that six hospitals in his county have already reached capacity, and that "it won't be long" until other systems are overwhelmed as the number of coronavirus cases continues to surge in Florida.

Why it matters: Giménez's concern over hospital capacity comes as the state reported 15,299 confirmed coronavirus cases on Sunday — shattering the previous record for highest single-day increased that any state has reported during the pandemic.

  • Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) has previously said the state will not reinstate lockdown restrictions, even as other states with spikes have opted to do so.
  • As infections have soared, the death rate in hotspots like Florida has began to tick up. It's very likely that deaths will continue to rise along with hospitalizations.

What Giménez is saying: "Look, we have reached capacity in some, but we also have reserve space in our system. We have another 1,200 beds that we can crank up pretty fast for critical care beds. We have another 500 ICU beds that we can crank up."

  • "It's our ICU capacity that's causing us concern," he added.
  • "Our ventilator space, our ventilator usage has gone up also close to 200 now. We've definitely had a sharp increase in the number of people going to the hospital, number of people in ICU and the number of people on our ventilators."

Worth noting: Giménez, a Republican, said he is not sure whether that's good idea to hold the Republican National Convention in Jacksonville next month, noting that it would be impossible to do so in Miami-Dade County, where officials have been forced to close large public spaces.

  • Duval County, where Jacksonville is located, has over 12,000 confirmed coronavirus cases, per Johns Hopkins University.
  • The convention was moved there from Charlotte, N.C. after Gov. Roy Cooper told the RNC they wouln't be able to hold a full-scale convention because of the pandemic.

Fadel Allassan
4 hours ago - Health

Florida smashes single-day record for new coronavirus cases

Data: Covid Tracking Project; Chart: Axios Visuals

Florida reported 15,299 confirmed coronavirus cases on Sunday — a new single-day record for any state, according to its health department.

The big picture: The figure shatters both Florida's previous record of 11,458 new cases and the single-state record of 11,694 set by California last week, according to AP. It also surpasses New York's daily peak of 11,571 new cases in April, and comes just a day after Disney World reopened in Orlando.

Axios
6 hours ago - Health

Coronavirus testing czar: Lockdowns in hotspots "should be on the table"

The Trump administration's coronavirus testing coordinator Adm. Brett Giroir said on ABC's "This Week" that "everything" — including the "stringent lockdowns" that many governors implemented in March and April — should be "on the table" in states where new infections are skyrocketing.

Why it matters: President Trump said in June that the U.S. "won't be closing down the country again" — a view shared by many Republicans who believe that the economic damage caused by stay-at-home orders was too great to justify a second round of lockdowns.

Rashaan Ayesh
3 hours ago - Health

Ex-FDA chief projects "apex" of South's coronavirus curve in 2-3 weeks

Former FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb said on CBS News' "Face the Nation" Sunday that he expects the coronavirus outbreaks in Southern states like Texas, Florida and Arizona to reach their apex in the next two to three weeks — but warned that this would likely be followed by an "extended plateau," as seen in places like Brazil.

Why it matters: Southern states were among the first to reopen after lockdowns in March and April and are now experiencing a surge in cases. Gottlieb said that while the death rate has been lower than it was in the spring, it's likely to increase to over 1,000 new deaths a day as infections seep into older populations.

