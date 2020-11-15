Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Mexico tops 1 million coronavirus cases, as death toll nears 100,000

A sign above crowds of people in a street in Mexico City, Mexico, warning to "avoid masses" and keep distance from others during a nationwide, 12-day shopping event that's running through Nov. 20, designed to stimulate the economy. Photo: Cristopher Rogel Blanquet/Getty Images

Mexico surpassed 1 million coronavirus cases and over 98,200 deaths from COVID-19 late Saturday, per Johns Hopkins data.

Driving the news: Mexican health officials have conducted only about 2.5 million COVID-19 tests on citizens, or 1.9% of the population, with a focus on those seriously ill, AP reports.

  • The relatively small amount of tests makes contact-tracing and identifying outbreaks or asymptomatic cases early difficult.
  • The government has not followed other internationally accepted practices during the pandemic management, including the wearing of face masks and restrictions, AP notes.

For the record: Mexico City is a coronavirus epicenter. Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum announced Friday bars would shut for 15 days and businesses including restaurants and gyms must close earlier in an effort to curb the spread, per Al Jazeera.

Of note: Mexico has reported the fourth-highest number of deaths from COVID-19 in the world, after India, Brazil and the U.S.

By the numbers: Per Johns Hopkins, Mexico is the 11th country to exceed 1 million cases. The others are, in order of most cases:

  1. The U.S. (over 10.9 million).
  2. India (over 8.7 million).
  3. Brazil (5.8 million-plus).
  4. France (more than 1.9 million).
  5. Russia (nearly 1.9 million).
  6. Spain (over 1.4 million).
  7. The United Kingdom (1.3 million-plus).
  8. Argentina (more than 1.3 million).
  9. Colombia (nearly 1.2. million).
  10. Italy (over 1.1 million).

Go deeper: Mexicans offered little coronavirus aid as death and economic tolls climb

Axios
Updated 48 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Health: U.S. surgeon general says "pandemic fatigue" driving soaring cases, as U.S. sets new record — Thanksgiving and COVID-19: What to know
  2. Politics: California governor attended dinner for 12 despite COVID-19 spikes.
  3. Business: Walmart, grocers reinstate coronavirus shopping restrictions
  4. States: North Dakota governor issues mask mandate amid coronavirus spike.
  5. World: Mexico tops 1M cases, as death toll nears 100,000 — Austria announces nationwide lockdown as COVID-19 cases soar.
Axios
12 hours ago - Health

Austria announces nationwide lockdown as COVID-19 cases soar

Austria's Chancellor Sebastian Kurz hold a news confernce in Vienna. Photo: Herbert Neubauer/APA/AFP via Getty Images

Austria will impose a nationwide lockdown on Tuesday, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said Saturday, after a nighttime curfew and partial shutdown failed to control the country's surge in coronavirus cases.

Why it matters: Austria is experiencing an average of 7,000 new COVID-19 cases a day, Kurz tweeted on Saturday. The nation confirmed a record 9,586 new virus cases on Friday, per Reuters.

Ursula Perano
17 hours ago - Politics & Policy

North Dakota governor issues mask mandate amid coronavirus spike

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum. Photo: Stephen Yang/Getty Images

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum (R) issued a statewide mask mandate late Friday evening that will apply when individuals are inside businesses, indoor public spaces or outdoor spaces when social distancing is not sufficient.

Why it matters: North Dakota's coronavirus numbers per capita are soaring, with the state reporting over 1,800 new cases on Thursday and another 1,400 new cases on Friday. The state's hospitals are overloaded, as are its neighbor, South Dakota's. States nationwide are approaching or already in similar conundrums.

