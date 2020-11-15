Mexico tops 1 million coronavirus cases, as death toll nears 100,000

Mexico surpassed 1 million coronavirus cases and over 98,200 deaths from COVID-19 late Saturday, per Johns Hopkins data.

Driving the news: Mexican health officials have conducted only about 2.5 million COVID-19 tests on citizens, or 1.9% of the population, with a focus on those seriously ill, AP reports.

The relatively small amount of tests makes contact-tracing and identifying outbreaks or asymptomatic cases early difficult.

The government has not followed other internationally accepted practices during the pandemic management, including the wearing of face masks and restrictions, AP notes.

For the record: Mexico City is a coronavirus epicenter. Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum announced Friday bars would shut for 15 days and businesses including restaurants and gyms must close earlier in an effort to curb the spread, per Al Jazeera.

Of note: Mexico has reported the fourth-highest number of deaths from COVID-19 in the world, after India, Brazil and the U.S.

By the numbers: Per Johns Hopkins, Mexico is the 11th country to exceed 1 million cases. The others are, in order of most cases:

The U.S. (over 10.9 million). India (over 8.7 million). Brazil (5.8 million-plus). France (more than 1.9 million). Russia (nearly 1.9 million). Spain (over 1.4 million). The United Kingdom (1.3 million-plus). Argentina (more than 1.3 million). Colombia (nearly 1.2. million). Italy (over 1.1 million).

