26 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Mexican leaders call for tighter border control as COVID-19 cases increase in U.S.

Commuters line up to cross to the United States at the San Ysidro crossing port in Tijuana, Baja California state, Mexico. Photo: Guillermo Arias/AFP/Getty Images

Mexican leaders are calling for stronger enforcement on its northern border as the number of coronavirus cases in the southwestern U.S. continues to rise, The Washington Post reports.

Why it matters: Mexico worries the growing number of COIVD-19 cases in the U.S. could threaten their communities' own safety and ability to combat the pandemic. Hundreds of thousands of people living in the U.S. have continued to cross into Mexico during the pandemic, the Post notes.

The state of play: The U.S. has only allowed individuals who aren't citizens or residents but have jobs considered crucial to enter the country during the pandemic. Mexico has not done much to vet those entering, but governors are calling on the central government to do so, per the Post.

What they're saying:

  • Javier García Cabeza de Vaca, the governor of Tamaulipas state, said, "The situation is very bad in Texas and [cross-border travel] would only bring us problems in northern Tamaulipas." He tested positive for the coronavirus earlier this week.
  • Enrique Clausen, Sonora state’s health minister, said, “It’s so important to implement the necessary measures to protect the health of Sonorans. And one of them, at this moment, has to be reducing the border crossings from the United States toward Mexico.”

Go deeper: World coronavirus updates

Go deeper

Orion Rummler
9 mins ago - Health

U.S. coronavirus infections hit record highs for 3 straight days

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The U.S. has reached new highs in single-day coronavirus infections for three consecutive days this week, per data from Johns Hopkins and the COVID Tracking Project.

The big picture: The number of coronavirus cases increased in the vast majority of states over the last week, and decreased in only two states plus the District of Columbia, Axios' Andrew Witherspoon and Caitlin Owens report.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Rashaan Ayesh
Updated 29 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Colorado police chief fires officers who reenacted Elijah McClain's death

LaWayne Mosley, father of Elijah McClain, wears a t-shirt with is son's picture on it during a press conference in Oct. 2019. Photo: Andy Cross/MediaNewsGroup/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Interim Aurora, Colo., police chief Vanessa Wilson fired two officers for reenacting the death of 23-year-old Elijah McClain and a third officer for commenting on the photo that captured the "despicable act," The Washington Post reports.

Why it matters: McClain died in the summer of 2019 after police officers held him in a chokehold and paramedics used a sedative, ketamine. People have been protesting McClain's death recently after the police killing of George Floyd revitalized the movement against police brutality.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Mike Allen
31 mins ago - Sports

Redskins expected to change name by September

Redskins helmet circa 1970. Photo: Nate Fine/Getty Images

A source close to the negotiations tells me there is "no question" the Washington Redskins are expected to change their name before the first kickoff this fall, scheduled for Sept. 10.

Worth noting: Team owner Dan Snyder told USA Today in 2013: "We'll never change the name ... It's that simple. NEVER — you can use caps."

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow