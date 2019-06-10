Mexican foreign minister contradicts Trump on secret immigration deal

Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said at a news conference Monday that there is no secret immigration deal between Mexico and the United States, the New York Times reports.

Why it matters: The claim contradicts a tweet from President Trump earlier Monday that stated that the two parties had "fully signed and documented" an agreement related to immigration and security that would be unveiled soon. Trump also wrote that the measure would need to be voted on by Mexico's legislative body, which he did not foresee being a problem.