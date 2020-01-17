CNN: Evelyn Yang discloses sexual assault, says campaign trail compelled her to go public

Evelyn Yang, former L'Oréal marketing executive and wife of 2020 Democratic candidate Andrew Yang, divulged in an interview released Thursday that she was sexually assaulted by her obstetrician-gynecologist in 2012 while seven months pregnant, per CNN.

Background: Yang's former OB-GYN, whom she identified as Robert Hadden, pleaded guilty to a felony count of a criminal sexual act in the third degree in 2016, per the New York Times, after being accused by 19 patients of sexual abuse. Yang was one of the women to testify against Hadden, per her CNN interview.