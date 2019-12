Health regulators around the world — including the FDA — are investigating whether metformin, a popular drug used to treat Type 2 diabetes, contains unsafe amounts of NDMA, a carcinogen, Bloomberg reports.

What they're saying: "The agency is in the beginning stages of testing metformin," an FDA spokesman told Bloomberg in a statement. "However, the agency has not confirmed if NDMA in metformin is above the acceptable daily intake (ADI) limit of 96 nanograms in the U.S."