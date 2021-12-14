Sign up for our daily briefing

Companies race toward metaverse

Screenshots: Amber Vittoria for Applebee's; @RTFKTstudios

Companies are rushing to build for a metaverse — even as consumers are still trying to understand the concept.

Driving the news: Nike just acquired RTFKT, a developer of digital goods, including virtual sneakers and NFTs (non-fungible tokens). Meanwhile, Applebee’s is launching a new NFT every Monday this month, following White Castle’s move into crypto.

Why it matters: Virtual and mixed environments are expected to upend businesses the way the internet did, industry watchers say.

  • The way they evolve “has the potential to disrupt almost everything in human life,” analysts at Jefferies wrote, per Business Insider.

Be smart: The metaverse concept has been around for decades. Several different kinds already exist — think Roblox, Minecraft, Fortnite, Decentraland and The Sandbox.

While Facebook’s pivot to Meta has increased media attention, huge brands from Gucci to Taco Bell have been experimenting with digital product launches all year. 

  • At Nike, the bet is that people will want to buy digital goods for their digital personas
  • For Applebee’s foray, the sale of an NFT is an example of how the real and digital worlds can be bridged.

What they’re saying: Companies are speeding to the finish line because “there's the first-mover advantage for the buzz … signaling to a very valuable audience that you're a brand that gets it,” says Robert Davis, head of innovation at Ogilvy. 

  • The other part of the rush: inflation. It's already getting incredibly expensive to lock down market share on things like virtual real estate.

What to watch: Adoption is still low. Less than 20% of the U.S. population will have used virtual reality at least once per month this year, according to eMarketer.

Go deeper

Stephen Totilo
Dec 13, 2021 - Technology

Prominent industry names announce new NFT-based games

Legacy. Screenshot: Gala Games

Veteran game designers Will Wright (The Sims, Sim City) and Peter Molyneux (Black & White, Fable) announced plans to make new NFT-based games during a weekend showcase held by NFT gaming company Gala Games.

Why it matters: It’s part of an attempt to prove that NFT gaming is legit, trading on the reputations of two prominent men who haven’t made hits in many years.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
Updated 23 hours ago - Economy & Business

Vox Media to acquire Group Nine Media

Vox Media CEO Jim Bankoff . Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Vox Media, which houses sites like Vox.com, Eater and SB Nation, has signed a deal to acquire Group Nine Media, the digital company home to brands like NowThis, The Dodo, PopSugar, Thrillist and Seeker, the company said Monday.

Why it matters: The merger will create a digital media behemoth. Both companies have acquired major digital franchises in the past year to bolster their scale ahead of the combination.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
13 hours ago - Economy & Business

"Scale matters": Vox, Group Nine CEOs tout new deal

Combination images of Group 9 Media CEO Ben Lerer (L) and Vox Media CEO Jim Bankoff. Photo: Rita Quinn/Getty Images for SXSW; Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

The newly announced merger between Vox Media and Group Nine Media will create "the fastest-growing company of scale in media," Vox Media CEO Jim Bankoff told Axios.

Why it matters: The deal "officially takes us out of startup mode," said Group Nine founder and CEO Ben Lerer, who will join the new company's board.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow

