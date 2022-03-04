Metal prices soar after Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Data: FactSet; Chart: Axios Visuals

Prices for metals crucial to manufacturing — especially the auto industry — continued to soar.

Why it matters: This is part of the inflationary shock of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and the world's response to it, which could disrupt supplies.

Palladium: A key metal used in catalytic converters that automakers install to scrub engine emissions. It's up roughly 40% this year.

Russia, the world's largest producer, is responsible for 40% of global output.

Nickel: A central ingredient in stainless steel and rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles. It's up about 30% in 2022.

Russia is the third-largest producer, mining roughly 10% of the world's nickel.

Aluminum: The lightweight metal is vital to industries across the economy from consumer packaging to aerospace and defense and construction. This year it's up more than 30%.

United Company Rusal — formerly led by oligarch Oleg Deripaska before he was sanctioned in 2018 — is one of the world's largest producers.

Cobalt: Another key ingredient of electric vehicle batteries, for which demand has surged in recent years. It's up more than 7%.